Franchise Supplier Network Hires Jake Fishman as VP of Business Development

Supplier Consultancy Expands its Leadership Team Amid Growing Momentum of "Accelerator" Program for Franchise Marketing Suppliers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Supplier Network (FSN), the go-to resource for franchisors to discover best fit supplier partners for their business, has appointed Jake Fishman as Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Fishman will lead the marketing arm of Franchise Supplier Network's "Accelerator" membership program and help educate suppliers on FSN's "Supplier Membership" program.

Jake Fishman Joins Franchise Supplier Network as VP of Business Development (PRNewswire)

Having been immersed in the world of franchising from a young age, Fishman joins his father, Brad Fishman, and brother, Zack Fishman, on the FSN team. Surrounded by engaging discussions about franchising at the family dinner table and having the opportunity to intern at Fishman Public Relations during his formative years, it became evident that a career in the franchising industry would be his destiny.

As someone who grew up in the digital age, Jake was keenly aware the future of franchising is technology. He spent 2.5 years working closely with franchise brands overseeing business development for Eulerity, a workflow automation technology company that helps franchise brands scale marketing efforts. With the combination of his franchise business acumen and experience in technology, Jake brings a unique perspective on how to flourish in the ever-evolving franchise industry's marketing world.

"Working side-by-side with my family has always been a dream of mine, and I'm thrilled to announce that this dream has now become a reality," Jake said. "Ever since I was introduced to the concept of FSN, I immediately knew it was something I wanted to be a part of and help it grow into something special. I love the idea of being a resource for the franchise space as a whole. I couldn't be more excited to make a lasting impact through serving at FSN."

Franchise Supplier Network Partner Ryan Hicks, CFE, echoed Jake's excitement on joining the franchise industry's fastest-growing supplier consultancy firm.

"We are delighted to welcome Jake to the FSN family," Hicks said. "His experience, passion, and intuitive understanding of franchising will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of fostering meaningful connections and growth for the franchise community."

For more information on FSN's accelerator or supplier membership program, please visit www.franchisesuppliernetwork.com .

About Franchise Supplier Network

Franchise Supplier Network helps franchisors discover best fit supplier partners for their business & reduce their risk when doing so. At Franchise Supplier Network, we help emerging, regional, and national franchise organizations discover and connect with the perfect supplier partners for their specific needs and goals. Using our 80 years of collective experience in franchising, and our highly cultivated knowledge base and expert network, we identify the "best fit" partners to drive enterprise value and business outcomes. As your trusted advisors we can assist with supplier audits, recommendations, ideation sessions, and strategic guidance on effective implementation. We achieve this through our proven 4 step discovery and support process. The FSN Promise is aligned towards creating a better future for franchising, increased profitability and franchise business ownership. Our services are forever free for franchisors because of our membership-based model which gives proven franchise suppliers a dedicated platform to promote their services and contribute content and education within our community and media channels.

