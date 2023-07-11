Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Advisory Practice of Alvin Perhacs

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based financial firm Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired the advisory practice of Freehold, NJ-based Alvin Perhacs. The acquisition expands Ty J. Young Wealth Management's presence in New Jersey and also provides Alvin Perhacs clients with access to the firm's full suite of financial services.

"It is with great honor and privilege that we undertake the responsibility of serving these clients from the state of New Jersey," said CEO Ty Young. "Mr Perhacs' clients will be able to leverage the expertise and dedication of our team to meet their financial needs with utmost care and professionalism.

This marks the 34th acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years as the firm's rapid expansion across the country continues.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

