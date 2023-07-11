SMArtX Advisory Solutions Introduces SMArtY, The Revolutionary Free Wealth Management Platform for Financial Advisors

SMArtY Features Many of the Tools on SMArtX, Including Access to World-Class Asset Management Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the launch of SMArtY, the entirely free wealth management platform designed to meet the unique needs of financial advisors. With powerful features such as intra-day trading, billing services, and access to some of the world's largest and most reputable asset managers' models, SMArtY empowers professionals to achieve their financial goals without the hefty fees of traditional wealth management solutions. The manager-sponsored platform will be launching to the public in September 2023 and professionals can join the waitlist to be one of the first to gain access and receive updates about the platform. (Join HERE)

"SMArtY breaks new ground in applying managed accounts technology to the wealth advisory industry with a free solution that caters to advisors needs," said Evan Rapoport, Founder & CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "By creating SMArtY, we are able to give advisors and their clients access to world-class investment solutions and award-winning managed accounts technology to deliver superior outcomes at no cost, which means everyone wins."

SMArtY offers ﬁnancial advisors free access to many of the robust features of the SMArtX TAMP including an AI portfolio construction tool, cash management tools, tax impact, and tax harvesting technology. SMArtY is an entirely free wealth management platform providing access to models' within a UMA structure and automating an advisor's account management workflow, enabling ﬁnancial advisors to focus more on other revenue-producing activities.

"The creation of SMArtY leverages managed accounts technology that helps advisors scale their business, and offers it in a simple, straight-forward, free solution. It is a testament to the true flexibility and power of building a managed accounts technology firm from the ground up," remarked Jonathan Pincus, President & COO.

The SMArtY platform will continue to expand its roster of asset managers and features over the summer of 2023. To learn more about SMArtY and sign up for the waitlist HERE.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

