Sitetracker Expands into a New Industry with the Addition of Digital Railway Leader KONUX to Customer Lineup

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, announced today that KONUX will use Sitetracker technology. KONUX is using machine learning and AI to reimage the railway industry across Europe as a highly sustainable, effective and efficient mode of both passenger and freight transportation. KONUX represents a new industry adopting Sitetracker technology, which is already well established in the energy and telecom markets.

Railways produce significantly less carbon emissions than trucks, airplanes, and cars, and much of the heavy infrastructure for railways is already in place. However, rail has a reputation for being unreliable and inadequate to keep up with all modern business and transportation needs. Munich, Germany-based KONUX is changing that equation by digitizing the railways across numerous countries both in Europe and Asia. KONUX's vision is to transform railway operations for a sustainable future. The scale-up is bringing next-generation predictive maintenance, network usage and traffic monitoring and planning solutions for railway infrastructure management. By digitizing switches and making them IoT-connected, KONUX is using machine learning and AI to help railways improve their capacity, reliability, and cost-efficiency.

Sitetracker's deployment operations management software will help KONUX eliminate a variety of disparate tracking tools and mobile apps so it can more seamlessly roll out, manage, and deploy thousands of IoT-connected rail switches as part of its ambitious plan to digitally transform rail. KONUX represents a new industry to take advantage of Sitetracker's industry-leading dashboards, reporting, and automation.

"Once Sitetracker is fully implemented, our ability to plan, deploy, accurately track, and maintain thousands of IoT-devices across many world regions will be significantly more efficient and modernized," said Denis Dungs, head of customer success for KONUX. "We want to focus our efforts on gleaning insights and data from devices so we can help rail companies be more efficient and strategic. Sitetracker helps us cut the time and energy we spend deploying and managing devices, so we can focus instead on the strategic insights they reveal."

Available today in 10 languages, Sitetracker has already been widely deployed across 23 countries with plans to be in more than 100 by the end of 2023. Sitetracker has expanded its worldwide offices to include London, Bengaluru, Singapore, and Melbourne as more countries and industries demand smart solutions for their infrastructure deployment needs. Sitetracker expects to continue to add to staff, language capabilities, and product features to help foster innovation that supports digital equity and a sustainable future.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy, and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, energy, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com/demo/ .

About KONUX

KONUX is a leading German AI scale-up transforming railway operations for a sustainable future. The company combines machine learning and IoT to deliver software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for operation, monitoring, and maintenance process automation. KONUX increases capacity, reliability, and cost-efficiency to make railway the mobility choice of tomorrow. Since its foundation in 2014, KONUX has raised more than $130 million from world-leading investors, expanded to ten countries in Europe and Asia, and was selected by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as one of the world's 30 most innovative start-ups and scale-ups.

