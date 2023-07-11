Flexential® Announces Major Expansion of FlexAnywhere™ Platform in 2023 with over 110MW Under Development across Atlanta, GA and Hillsboro, OR

Development projects to add 58 MW in Atlanta and 54 MW in Hillsboro to national platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud, connectivity and data protection, today outlined plans to significantly grow capacity on its national FlexAnywhere™ Platform this year, with the construction of a new 36MW phased development at its Atlanta-Douglasville, Georgia campus. This development adds a new facility on the campus bolstering the 22.5MW project announced in the fourth quarter of 2022. The first phases of the 22.5MW facility will be available for customers this year.

The new Flexential Atlanta-Douglasville 2 data center development (PRNewswire)

Today's expansion supports customers in solving their most complex hybrid IT infrastructure requirements with Flexential

Flexential also today announced that it aims to complete the first phase of its new Hillsboro 4 facility in Portland by fall of 2023 and outlined plans to break ground on its fifth facility in the market. The expansion will add two new data centers to the Hillsboro market and supports Flexential's goal to grow capacity on the FlexAnywhere™ Platform by an additional 54 MW in Oregon.

The new projects will leverage Flexential's latest highly efficient sustainable design and will target operating at 1.4 Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) and zero Water Usage Efficiency (WUE), as required to qualify for funding under Flexential's Green Finance Framework. Additionally, Flexential's fifth generation design is optimized to support the rapidly growing power and density requirements of AI and GPU-driven high performance compute deployments.

The highly connected Atlanta metro area is home to health, IT, telecom, and internet security companies and is an attractive destination for mission critical enterprise workloads. Flexential has had a presence in Atlanta for over 20 years with three interconnected data centers within three different business regions, which will be complemented by the latest planned Atlanta-Douglasville expansions.

In Portland, the new Hillsboro 4 and 5 development projects are strategically located adjacent to Flexential's largest development to date, the 36MW Hillsboro 3 data center. The first phase of Hillsboro 4 is on track to be available for customers by fall of 2023. Planning for Hillsboro 5, a 36MW development is underway and will support expansion of Flexential's rapidly growing customer base in the market.

The new Hillsboro facilities will offer direct connections to Flexential's Network Access Point (NAP) of the Northwest, a key global interconnection hub which houses the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki submarine cables, and leading international carriers.

As a prime geographic gateway to the Asia Pacific region that is home to major semiconductor, AI and retail companies, Portland also offers attractive business tax incentives and is becoming the de facto alternative to Northern California. The new Hillsboro expansion projects will meet and exceed the growth objectives of both colocation and scale customers, delivering 54MW at full build as part of one of the largest scale data center footprints in Oregon, which will offer access to over 110MW of actively deployed capacity in the market.

"Today's expansion further supports customers in solving their most complex hybrid IT infrastructure requirements with Flexential. In addition to the new projects in Atlanta and Hillsboro, we are actively developing additional capacity options in Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas and Tampa in 2023," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "We are excited to enable our customers to rapidly scale their IT infrastructure across our national FlexAnywhere™ Platform of 39 data centers."

National Interconnection Options

With Flexential's private 100 Gbps network backbone, the company is a strategic partner for improving response times, providing a secure and reliable network, and improving reliability to public cloud providers to give end users better performance and reduce single points of failure on the network.

Flexential recently announced the national availability of a 40Gbps IP Bandwidth offering that provides highly reliable, low-latency connections from all of Flexential's 39 facilities without the need for customers to purchase additional networking hardware.

Flexential also recently launched its Interconnection Mesh solution which provides powerful connectivity to streamline data center interconnection, allowing companies to create an any-to-any connection to give their network backbone a cloud-like feel. Additionally, customers can easily expand to new sites by simply adding ports to gain an instant connection to the rest of the mesh.

The newly introduced Layer 3 VPN multipoint service option further simplifies colo to cloud connectivity with Interconnection Mesh. The L3VPN multipoint option assists customers in scaling their infrastructure by providing secure Flexential routed connections between sites, removing the need for customers to orchestrate direct connections or hire additional network engineering staff.

Flexential Cloud Fabric offers direct, low-latency connections to leading cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, Google - and now Oracle Cloud - over Flexential's national 100Gbps backbone, significantly reducing the complexity of deploying hybrid IT solutions.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Forrest Cronin

E: forrest.cronin@flexential.com

C: (650) 773-9552

An aerial view of construction at Flexential's Atlanta-Douglasville campus (PRNewswire)

The new Flexential Hills 4 Data Center (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Flexential) (PRNewswire)

