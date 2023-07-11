Finance and Private Equity Veteran Jorge Mora Joins Jacmel as Managing Partner

Firm renamed to Jacmel Partners as part of new chapter for the company

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacmel Growth Partners, a minority-owned, private investment firm focused on strategic growth and partnership with midsize companies, announced today that private equity and finance veteran Jorge Mora will join as co-Managing Partner. Mr. Mora and Founder Nick Jean-Baptiste will work closely to lead Jacmel's strategic growth efforts and continue the firm's legacy of driving impactful investments in private companies and as a result, delivering positive change via increased diversity representation. In addition, the firm has been renamed Jacmel Partners ("Jacmel"), reflecting a new chapter and an ongoing effort to enhance the firm's focus within infrastructure services, information services and tech-enabled business service opportunities.

Mr. Mora has three decades of experience in private equity and corporate advisory, having worked closely with many of the largest global private equity firms. From 2011 to 2016, he was Vice Chairman, Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Financial Sponsor Coverage at Macquarie Group, where he first worked with Mr. Jean-Baptiste. During Mr. Mora's tenure, he helped lead and grow Macquarie's leveraged finance business to become a top ten bank for U.S. LBO advisory, according to Refinitiv LoanConnector data. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mora was Managing Director and Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage at Lazard Freres & Co. and Managing Director at UBS Investment Bank. He also served as Managing Director at The Exxel Group, the largest private equity group in Latin America at the time. Upon graduating from the Wharton School of Business in 1993, he joined Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Since his time at Macquarie, Mr. Mora has focused on several art-related ventures, serving as President of Pace Ventures, a company focused on art-related investments and as Founding Partner at Superblue, an immersive art center. Mr. Mora is a Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eurocash, a publicly traded European company.

"Jorge is an industry veteran with unmatched experience, insights and relationships across the private equity and investment banking industries," said Mr. Jean-Baptiste. "I've seen first-hand the kind of culture building and leadership that Jorge can bring to the table, and Jacmel is incredibly excited to bring this to bear for our future LP partners. He's a seasoned dealmaker with an outstanding ability to invest in well-positioned companies and work closely with company management to achieve ambitious growth goals. In addition, as one of the few Hispanic leaders on Wall Street for decades, Jorge inspired a generation of diverse talent, including me, within the industry. His continued passion and commitment to diversity and inclusion, while maintaining best practices, aligns directly with Jacmel's mission. I could not be more excited to welcome Jorge as my partner."

"Nick has built an extraordinary firm," said Mr. Mora. "Having worked together and been friends for over a decade, this partnership is built on deep trust and belief in one another. Nick and I share similar work ethic, values and life stories as immigrants. We are aligned on providing best-in-class performance with our portfolio companies, and also empowering others to find success through our commitment to DEI on an individual, company and community level. I'm looking forward to working with Nick to drive forward a broader set of investment and impact opportunities under Jacmel Partners."

In conjunction with Mr. Mora's appointment and the firm's rename, Jacmel will be moving its headquarters to 320 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The move will allow for continued expansion of the Jacmel team.

"This is a pivotal time in Jacmel's growth," said Mr. Jean-Baptiste. "Jorge's added expertise, together with our move in headquarters, will further position our team for continued success. Since Jacmel's founding, our mission has been to invest in family-operated businesses with true growth potential. It's exciting to imagine how much further impact we will make with Jorge's partnership, clear commitment and shared vision. Our new name and joint ambitions further solidify this next chapter for us."

Mr. Mora earned a BA in Economics from the University of Miami in 1989 and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business in 1993.

About Jacmel Partners

Founded in 2015, Jacmel Partners is a private investment firm targeting middle market companies, with a focus on combining traditional private equity best practices with low-cost, high-impact strategies that promote growth while also benefiting employees and their communities. Since inception, Jacmel and its managers have invested in 11 companies across five platforms, delivering robust investor returns while implementing a range of inclusive economy initiatives, including workforce development, increased Board representation of BIPOC leaders, and educational benefits for employees. The firm was founded by Nick Jean-Baptiste, who developed the firm's differentiated approach after over fifteen years of Wall Street and private equity experience. To learn more, visit jacmelpartners.com.

