Catch the Cricket Fever: Sixes Social Cricket Opens to Rave Reviews in Dallas

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixes Social Cricket, the immersive cricket entertainment venue, has taken Dallas by storm since its grand opening on June 17th at Grandscape, The Colony. The venue has quickly become a hit with locals, attracting both cricket enthusiasts and non-cricket fans alike, thanks to its unique and engaging experience. You don't have to be a cricket player to enjoy the excitement that Sixes has to offer!

Sixes Social Cricket has seamlessly blended the thrill of cricket with a lively and vibrant social atmosphere. The venue provides a one-of-a-kind experience that appeals to sports fans, social butterflies, and families alike. With its dynamic blend of cricket, music, food, and drinks, Sixes has redefined how cricket is enjoyed in the Dallas area.

What's more, Sixes have recently added one of their cutting-edge simulator nets to the new MLC stadium, Grand Prairie, just in time for the highly anticipated tournament launching on July 13th. The simulator net provides cricket fans with an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in the heart of the action, experiencing the Sixes spirit firsthand.

Calum Mackinnon, the CEO of Sixes Social Cricket, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming response from the Dallas community, saying, "We are thrilled to see the incredible support and enthusiasm from the locals since we opened our doors. Sixes was designed to bring people together, create unforgettable moments, and foster a love for the sport. We're delighted to be a part of the Dallas community and look forward to showcasing the passion of cricket to an even wider audience."

Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape, says "Grandscape is proud to be the home of Sixes Social Cricket in Dallas. The response from visitors has been fantastic, and we're thrilled to see the venue become a popular destination for both sports enthusiasts and families. We believe Sixes adds a unique and exciting dimension to the entertainment options available at Grandscape."

At Sixes, visitors can expect a range of amenities that cater to all interests. The venue features multiple cricket nets, allowing players to showcase their skills and engage in friendly competition. For those looking to kick back and relax, the bar and lounge area provide a comfortable setting to enjoy drinks and delicious food while watching the game on large screens.

Whether you're an avid cricket fan or simply seeking a new and exciting entertainment experience, Sixes Social Cricket offers something for everyone. Gather your friends, bring your family, and join the cricket revolution in Dallas.

ABOUT SIXES

The social cricket venue, co-founded by Mac & Wild's Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, has revolutionised the UKs entertainment landscape, allowing visitors to eat, drink, and bat with state-of-the-art tech-enabled batting nets available to play and compete amongst friends and family. Styled as batting nets, the Sixes tech is the ultimate immersive experience, taking social entertainment to new, refined heights. Having won best burger in the UK with their previous restaurant Mac and Wild, expect nothing less at Sixes with their delicious Ozzie Beefy Basher burger, pizzas, and easy to share dishes. Grab a drink too, with a variety of classic and craft drinks to keep you refreshed during your visit, the perfect fuel for families, socials and corporate groups.

Website: www.sixescricket.com

Socials: @sixescricketus

ABOUT GRANDSCAPE

Grandscape is a brand-new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, dining and shopping destination – an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment and events. As the 2021 recipient of the RLI International Award for Most Innovative Entertainment & Retail Project, Grandscape continues to lead the way for experience destinations around the globe. For more information visit www.grandscape.com or follow on social channels @grandscapetx.

