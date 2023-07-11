Actress Lucy Hale Teams with PetSmart to Champion Pet Adoption

Pets in need of loving homes find families through PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week July 10-16

PHOENIX, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Lucy Hale is teaming with PetSmart to encourage people to adopt a pet to boost their well-being and relieve overcrowded shelters. Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be available for adoption through nonprofit PetSmart Charities and animal welfare partners at PetSmart stores across the country during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week , July 10-16, 2023.

Hale, an advocate for mental health, has been vocal about how being a dog mom to Elvis and rescue pup Ethel has helped her through difficult times. Research has consistently shown that pets can have a positive impact on cognitive, emotional and physical health. Offering companionship, unconditional love and support, pets bring joy to the lives of those who care for them.

"I've been open about my journey through mental health and wellness. My dogs Elvis and Ethel have been my strength – a constant source of comfort and companionship," Hale said. "I want to encourage others to discover the power and joy of the human-animal bond. Shelters across the U.S. are at or beyond capacity and I'm encouraging people to open their hearts and homes to a new pet during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week."

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, nearly every PetSmart store will offer the opportunity to meet and adopt pets in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers from local animal welfare organizations will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

For more information on what to prepare for and ask in advance of adopting a cat or dog, visit here .

Many shelters are at capacity and the need for adoption of all pets is great. However, animal welfare organizations are especially looking to find loving homes specifically for cats right now. Shelters across the nation are in the thick of kitten season, a time when the feline population drastically increases as most kitten litters are born throughout the summer months.

"During PetSmart Charities National Adoption week this summer, we're on a lifesaving mission," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "The need for adoptions is high to alleviate overcrowding and get more pets into loving families. We have hope and are grateful to have the support of Lucy Hale in raising awareness at this critical time. When you share your home with a pet in need, they in turn show you love and gratitude. And if you've never thought of yourself as a cat person, we encourage you to do some meet and greets and fall in love with a new feline companion."

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at petsmartcharities.org . They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centers and events near them.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

