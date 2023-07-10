Commvault Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings results on August 1, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST at http://ir.commvault.com.

To access the call by phone, please click on the Registration Link and you will be provided with dial in details and a unique PIN. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.commvault.com.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is unprecedented early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data and business services. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

