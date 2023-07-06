Powers' addition increases knowledge and expertise in firm's Financial Services practice

ATLANTA, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed Robert Powers as vice president in Financial Services, based in the firm's New York office. In this role, Powers will work with the Financial Services team to help accelerate its go-to-market strategy.

North Highland welcomes Robert Powers as Vice President, Financial Services (PRNewswire)

Powers is a seasoned Financial Services leader with more than 25 years of executive-level experience growing relationships, brands and business. He joins North Highland most recently from MERGE WW, where he oversaw the Financial Services practice for brands including American Express, Morgan Stanley, Voya Investment Management and Coverys. Earlier in his career, he led major financial services accounts at Epsilon, including Comenity Direct, KeyBank and TIAA.

"We're thrilled to welcome Robert to the team," said Erik Raper, vice president and Financial Services lead at North Highland. "Robert is known to clients for driving speedy results through innovative, strategic thinking, and we know his addition will only ensure our ability to better serve our clients."

In addition to his experience, Powers graduated from The University of Connecticut with a degree in Economics.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact:

Courtney James

PR Director

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland