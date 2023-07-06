Introducing bluebot: Redefining Intelligent Water Management with a Game-Changing App

Mobile app bluebot water now available on iOS and Android mobile devices

Redesigned app launched for simplicity, real-time data, dollarization of usage and more

MONTEREY, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout Lab, Inc., a leading innovator of intelligent water management solutions, is delighted to unveil its highly anticipated new mobile application on iOS and Android platforms, called bluebot™ water.

The bluebot water app is now available on Android and iOS mobile devices (PRNewswire)

bluebot is transforming water management with real-time data, customizable alerts and effortless control.

This transformative app works with its cloud-based water flow meter and represents the culmination of an extensive software redevelopment journey, reflecting Lookout Lab's unwavering commitment to customer service, cutting-edge technology, and fulfilling the long-standing requests of our valued customers.

During an intense period of focus and determination, Lookout Lab's dedicated team has completely redeveloped the cloud and mobile app our software suite, paving the way for a platform that fulfills the aspirations of our customers and sets new industry standards. The result is an app that seamlessly combines powerful features with an intuitive interface, empowering users to harness the full potential of intelligent water management.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new app to the world," said Matthew Olin, the visionary founder and CEO of Lookout Lab. "At Lookout Lab, our goal is to efficiently provide the water usage data our customers need right to the palm of their hand via a smartphone. We want to establish ourselves as the industry leader in intelligent water management. With this new app, we are on our way to achieving this goal."

The redesigned bluebot app brings a host of cutting-edge features to the fingertips of our users, providing unparalleled control and insights into their water consumption. Real-time monitoring, customizable alerts, and comprehensive historical data enable users to detect leaks, optimize usage, and make informed decisions to conserve water and reduce costs. Most importantly, this new app is now available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Lookout Lab recognizes the pivotal role our customers have played in shaping the evolution of our software suite. "We acknowledge that we have been heads down focused during this redevelopment phase, but rest assured, the wait has been worthwhile. We are proud to deliver the platform our customers have long desired and we remain dedicated to providing the highest level of customer service and support," continued Mr. Olin.

The launch of the new bluebot water app marks an exciting new chapter for intelligent water management. It embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity, ensuring that Lookout Lab remains at the forefront of the industry.

The bluebot app is now available for download at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information about bluebot and our intelligent water management solutions, please visit our website at www.bluebot.com .

About Lookout Lab:

Lookout Lab, Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of the bluebot smart water meter. Our cloud-based smart water flow meter solutions are designed to economically capture water usage data, with the use of AI, on nearly any size or type of pipe. Individuals, businesses, and communities are empowered to make smart water use and efficiency decisions. User-friendly software applications allow users to make informed decisions and contribute to a sustainable future. The bluebot solution is owned by holding company Lookout Lab, Inc.

Track your water usage from anywhere with bluebot (PRNewswire)

Use the bluebot water app to monitor live flow data (PRNewswire)

