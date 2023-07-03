DataBank Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell French Data Center Assets to Etix Everywhere

Deal includes five data centers in Paris, Toulouse, and Montpellier

DALLAS, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its five data centers in France (operating as "zColo France SAS") to Etix Everywhere, an operator with edge data centers in France and Belgium. DataBank initially acquired the French data centers as part of the zColo transaction in 2020.

"This transaction allows DataBank to focus capital and resources on our core U.S. market," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "With a remaining portfolio of 65+ data centers in more than 27+ markets, we remain the leading-edge data center provider in the U.S. with more facilities in more markets than any other provider, public or private."

Both DataBank and Etix Everywhere have a proven track record of successfully acquiring and integrating assets and will work together under the terms of a 6-month Transition Service Agreement (TSA) to ensure a smooth transition of all customers and operations.

The closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to close by end of Q3 2023.

Guggenheim Partners is serving as financial advisor to DataBank in connection with the transaction and Delsol Avocats is serving as legal counsel. ODDO BHF is acting as the financial advisor to Etix Everywhere, and Herbert Smith Freehills is serving as legal advisor.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Etix Everywhere

ETIX Everywhere is a provider of colocation services, through its global network of data centers. ETIX Everywhere is focused on Europe and South-East Asia, with 10 data centers live and more than 400 customers.

