HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF HOYO DE MONTERREY MONTERREYES NO. 4 LIMITED EDITION.

The new vitola was unveiled by Kaliman Caribe, exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. for Bulgaria , in front of more than 500 lucky people at an exclusive event held in Sofia .

Monterreyes NO. 4 (55 ring gauge x 145mm length) is the seventh limited edition under the Hoyo de Monterrey brand.

HAVANA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A., through its exclusive distributor for Bulgaria, Kaliman Caribe, presented in Sofia a new Limited Edition of the prestigious Hoyo de Monterrey brand, the Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola. In a unique atmosphere between the Vitosha Mountain and the Iskar River, the Bulgarian capital witnessed a magical evening with live music, dance shows and, of course, the best Habanos. A select group of 500 guests from Albania, Armenia, Croatia, Cuba, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Ireland, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom were the first to discover and taste the new vitola that owes its name to the plantation of the same name, from the Vuelta Abajo* area in the Pinar del Río* region, land of what is considered the world's best tobacco.

MONTERREYES NO. 4 EDICIÓN LIMITADA (PRNewsfoto/Habanos, S.A.) (PRNewswire)

Limited Editions have a unique place among the specialties in Habanos, S.A.'s portfolio, not only because of the careful selection of its leaves, aged for a minimum period of two years. But also, for its presentation in special packaging and with an additional black and gold vitola with the year it was launched. Monterreyes NO. 4 is presented in a wooden box designed for the occasion with 10 Habanos of each.

This new vitola is even more special because it is the seventh limited edition of the brand since the launch of the Epicure Especial´s vitola in 2004, which ended up becoming one of the references sizes in the Hoyo de Monterrey portfolio. Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola existed in the 1960s and is now reintroduced in a trendy format, adding to the large thick ring gauge vitolas that are so popular for brand lovers.

For the second time, this territory is hosting the worldwide launch of a limited edition. In this regards, Jorge Pérez Martell and José María López Inchaurbe, commercial vice-president and Development vice-president, respectively, of Habanos, S.A. explained in a video broadcast during the event that: " Bulgaria is a very important market for Habanos, S.A. and we are proud to be able to present this launch together with Kaliman Caribe ". The Bulgarian aficionado is a great lover of Hoyo de Monterrey-brand Habanos, and of such exclusive specialties as limited editions. "We are sure that not only in Bulgaria , but all over the world, they will welcome this long-awaited limited edition with great enthusiasm," they concluded.

Enthusiasts of mild-strength, aromatic and delicate Habanos from all over the world will be able to find the new Monterreyes NO. 4 vitola after its worldwide launch at the different official points of sale in more than 140 countries where Habanos, S.A. distributes its products.

Hoyo de Monterrey Monterreyes NO. 4

Market name : Monterreyes Num.4

Factory name: : Maravillas NO.4

Measures : 55 ring x 145 mm length

Wrapper : Habano of an excellent appearance, dark and bright color that makes it very authentic and special.

Tasting notes:

An aromatic Habano with very pleasant woody notes, which allows a fresh and pleasurable enjoyment.

Burn : excellent and combustibility with a wide breath thanks to its large size, which delights with a very fresh and aromatic smoke and some light bitter notes, being faithful to the mild flavor of its blend.

Ash: light gray in color and compact.

Smoking time: About 50 minutes.

Pairing : Can be enjoyed with 12-year-old Whisky, smooth, floral with light notes of toasted malt with a light finish that combined with the smooth taste of this blend makes an excellent combination.

Click here to download high resolution product images.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145300/Hoyo_de_Monterrey.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.