Vitamix® Launches Ascent® Gold Label, a Design-Forward Line with Gold Accents and Four Sophisticated Color Choices

Ascent Gold Label combines iconic Vitamix performance with an elevated new look

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vitamix® launched a new line of Ascent® Gold Label machines designed to be a chic, high-performing centerpiece in the kitchen. The brand's top-of-the-line Ascent Series A3500 blender now comes in four sophisticated, timeless color choices – matte navy, matte sage, brushed gold, and white – with on-trend gold accents.

Vitamix® launched a new line of Ascent® Gold Label machines designed to be a chic, high-performing centerpiece in the kitchen. (PRNewswire)

"Ascent Gold Label defies the idea that a blender belongs in a cabinet," said Laura Ostenkamp, Vice President, Marketing & Product, at Vitamix. "These luxe machines mean customers don't have to choose between style and performance. The four shades were inspired by current color trends like alternatives to black and nature-inspired greens, while ensuring the hues are versatile and timeless."

Combined with high-end details like gold accents and a matte finish, Ascent Gold Label balances current and classic. Since Vitamix machines last up to 10 times longer than an average blender, the Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label was intentionally designed with longevity in mind.

Vitamix's unique Ascent Series blenders combine state-of-the-art design with power and precision, along with intuitive controls that elevate the blending experience, making nutritious, whole-food eating easy.

Five program settings (for smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning) automatically adjust to the container size selected, process the recipes, and stop the blender when complete, offering walk-away convenience. Built-in wireless connectivity will allow Ascent Series blenders to evolve with the latest innovations for years to come.

The Ascent Series A3500 Gold Label also offers Variable Speed Control and Pulse features that let users manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Touchscreen controls give the machine a sleek silhouette and are easily wiped clean.

The easy-to-clean, stylish, and powerful Ascent® Gold Label line retails for $699.95 and is available at vitamix.com. These blenders are backed by a 10-year warranty.

For photography of the products, go here (Password: VitamixGoldLabel1!).

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is currently celebrating its 102nd anniversary. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines to prepare nutritious whole foods in their home kitchens and deliver exceptional and consistent results in their commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a who's who of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial production-grade blender in the early 1990s, igniting the smoothie and frozen coffee movements, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit vitamix.com.

