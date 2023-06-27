Top Legends Collaborates With Upper Deck On Wayne Gretzky Value-Note®

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced today a multi-year license in connection with TOP LEGENDS to produce authentic currency quality value-notes® featuring four-time Stanley Cup® champion, Wayne Gretzky. Reminiscent of a commemorative banknote, the ice hockey value-notes® will feature a series of seven major legendary figures, released over the seven years. The Gretzky ice hockey value-notes® will be the first released.

Through Upper Deck's exclusive global licensing agent, Brevettar, the program is designed with Gretzky in mind to offer fans an experience beyond his hockey highlights. TOP LEGENDS' value-note® is a unique collectible item that combines fine artistry, authentic design, original manufacturing, and the most sophisticated safety features while celebrating the sports and entertainment industries most iconic athletes and artists. Gretzky will not only have his name and image featured on the value-note® but also will be an ambassador for TOP LEGENDS and headline the release event in Las Vegas, NV. The release goes live on June 28 at 3 p.m. PST in Las Vegas, NV, and broadcasts live on YouTube.

"We are very proud to collaborate with Upper Deck as we perceive this company as a safeguard of authenticity for all the products they make," said Radek Šulta, CEO of TOP LEGENDS. "For us, it is a major step to open the market of a very new commemorative line and experience for Gretzky fans to enjoy."

"Working with TOP LEGENDS is an opportunity to create a premium, quality limited-edition collectible for the millions of Wayne Gretzky fans worldwide," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "As we continue to explore new ways to celebrate one of the greatest hockey players of all time, this collaboration holds immense promise."

The limited-edition release of Wayne Gretzky value-notes® will be available on TopLegends.com and through select retailers in the rare coin and currency markets. The initial pricing is planned at $440 USD per value-note®.

About Top Legends

TOP LEGENDS wants to perpetuate the legacy of top legends from diverse fields of sport and art for current and future generations in the form of a premium quality commemorative value-note® that will retain its collector's value thanks to top-quality design and original content.

TOP LEGENDS is synonymous with the highest quality products. The items we offer on the collector's market are crafted to meet none but the highest standards of excellence. That is what we represent. Don't miss the opportunity to join TOP LEGENDS at the very beginning of a journey full of memories and greatness.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com

About Brevettar

Brevettar, the exclusive global licensing agent for Upper Deck, the CMNSTPA, USNSTPA and North American agent for West Ham United is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting elite brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities.

Learn more and view Brevettar's portfolio of properties and licensed merchandise at www.brevettar.com

