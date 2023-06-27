NATIONALLY ACCLAIMED #1 FIELD OF SCREAMS MARYLAND ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION FOLLOWING LAST YEAR'S RECORD-BREAKING ATTENDANCE

HALLOWEEN'S "BEST HAUNTED ATTRACTION" ADDS HOLLYWOOD MOVIE-MAKING, NEW ATTRACTIONS AND MORE DATES

OLNEY, Md., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field of Screams Maryland, ranked #1 in USA Today's Best Haunted Attractions in the country, opens Saturday, Sept 23 and runs through October 31, 2023. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production has now gained the attention of the movie industry due to its high-quality sets, props, and custom sounds meticulously designed to deliver an intense fright experience.

Due to incredible success and record crowds, Field of Screams Maryland, an immersive Halloween attraction for more than 20 years, has doubled the number of stations of their flagship Super Screams Haunted trail, a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods, to include over 50 terrifying scenes packed full of custom props, décor, and actors, including Skinner Shack, Infested House, Laser Maze and the all-new Clown Freak Show.

"Our company's goal is to deliver high-quality entertainment experiences to our customers that rivals anything you can find in the country," said Christian Cedillos, Creative Director for Steelhead Events and Productions. "Our commitment to quality, and our growing popularity, has led to more and more opportunities, including an upcoming horror movie based on our Super Screams Trail slated for production this fall."

General admission tickets start at $44 and include the Slaughter Factory Haunted House, a high-end haunt experience where every detail has been attended to; the one-hour Super Screams trail with over 50 stations; and a compound with more than 30 bonfires; tasty concessions; and scares and fun for anyone over age 12. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org .

Field of Screams Maryland benefits the Olney Boys and Girls Club and is located at OBGC Community Park at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD just 30 minutes from Washington DC, downtown Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram @fieldofscreamsmaryland.

Steelhead Events & Productions SteelheadEvents.com has produced Field of Screams Maryland for more than 22 years, notably winning A&E's prestigious Haunted House Design/Build Competition and USA Today's #1 Ranked Haunted Attraction in the country. The company also produces Winter City Lights, an immersive holiday lights event ranked #2 by Country Living magazine. Visit wintercitylights.com for more information.

Field of Screams Maryland is not appropriate for children under 12. Parental discretion is strongly advised.

