Chronosphere launches new framework and features to tackle growing observability costs

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more organizations become cloud native, their observability data costs are spiraling out of control, creating a significant and increasingly unpredictable budget item. To mitigate this problem, Chronosphere, the leading cloud native observability platform, is launching the Observability Data Optimization Cycle – the industry's first vendor-neutral framework. The framework helps companies regain control over observability data growth, which 69% of companies say is an area of concern, based on recent research by ESG on observability spending. Chronosphere is also introducing new product features to support this framework, enabling teams to better understand and optimize the management of their cloud observability resources.

Chronosphere's 2023 Cloud Native Observability report underscored concerns and revealed 87% of engineers using cloud native architectures say it has increased the complexity of discovering and troubleshooting incidents —leading to greater costs such as increases in solution charges and inefficient use of engineer's time. Additionally, 49% of engineers say they struggle with their current observability platform's inconsistent performance, particularly the onslaught of low value observability data that is growing too quickly and doesn't actually help improve outcomes.

Yet, success doesn't require trading off performance for efficiency.

Chronosphere's unique control plane allowed Abnormal Security to aggregate 98% of their metrics, which resulted in it being 10x more cost-effective than alternative SaaS and self-managed options. By doing so, Abnormal aligns their metrics data to the business value. "The most compelling feature Chronosphere offered is the data point aggregation. This helps us reduce the cardinality that we don't need and only store the data that is critical to us. That was the differentiating factor that helped us save costs in the long run, " said Reid McKenzie, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, Abnormal Security.

"With Chronosphere, we were able to not only significantly improve reliability and performance of our observability solution, but we've also saved millions of dollars a year. With the Chronosphere control plane, we're reducing our observability data volumes by more than 80%," noted Yash Kumaraswamy, Senior Staff Engineer, Robinhood.

The Observability Data Optimization Cycle helps organizations overcome these challenges by enabling them to better understand and take action on the cost of their observability data through new features that support a process consisting of Analyzing, Refining and Operating:

Centralized Governance: Provides engineering teams with broader authority to control data growth and predictability by enabling the Central Observability Team (COT) with information on how much data each team is using. It also assigns licensed capacity to individual teams so they can each prioritize based on their allotted amount of data.

Usage Analyzer: Allows teams to view the cost and value of their data side by side, illustrating how and where the data is used, the volume of data used over a specific period of time, and which engineers are using the data.

Shaping Policy UI: Helps teams preview the impact of shaping policies before implementing them so they can make adjustments when necessary.

Derived Metrics: Makes metrics more straightforward by allowing organizations to store complex, high-value queries with more user-friendly names and visualizations.

Chronosphere has led the charge in helping organizations control their observability by pioneering an evolutionary approach to shaping observability data. Chronosphere customers, on average, see a 60% reduction in their data volumes, up from 48% a year ago. Forrester Consulting estimates in their recent Total Economic Indicator (TEI) report that customers could generate a 165% ROI with a $7.95M in benefits present value (PV) after 3 years while using Chronosphere's observability platform.

"As more organizations adopt cloud native architectures, engineers are drowning in the massive amount of observability data that comes with it," said Martin Mao, CEO of Chronosphere. "This is causing an explosion in observability costs, while simultaneously overwhelming engineers in the troubleshooting process, leading to longer incidents and unhappy customers. Our new framework and features helps organizations achieve the best possible observability outcomes while keeping costs under control."

