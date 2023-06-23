Submit a Tip
The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2023

Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a third quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents ($0.185) per share payable on July 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)
This is The Andersons 107th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

