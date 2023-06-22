FOUR-TIME TRIATHLON WORLD CHAMPION LEANDA CAVE AND CYCLING OLYMPIAN MARI HOLDEN TO HOST THE INAUGURAL BEST BUDDIES BREAKAWAY CAMP: MALIBU LADIES' EDITION

CAMP PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT BEST BUDDIES' MISSION OF INCLUSION OF FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

MALIBU, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for friendship, employment, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce its inaugural 2023 Best Buddies Breakaway Camp: Malibu Ladies' Edition, a four-day cycling adventure exclusively for women.

Cycling Olympian Mari Holden and Four-Time Triathlon World Champion Leanda Cave. (PRNewswire)

Best Buddies Breakaway Camp: Malibu Ladies' Edition, a four-day cycling adventure exclusively for women.

Led by four-time Triathlon World Champion Leanda Cave and Cycling Olympian Mari Holden, the camp will offer expert coaching on mountainous terrain, guidance on training methods, recovery techniques, nutrition, and bike handling skills. Leanda Cave, a decorated triathlete and multiple world champion, will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to the camp. Her remarkable accomplishments, including being recognized as one of the "10 Fittest Women in the World" by CNN, make her an invaluable coach and mentor. Joining her is Mari Holden, an esteemed cycling icon who has achieved World Champion status and represented the USA in the Olympic Games.

"I've been riding a bike for 32 years and no matter where I go, cycling always brings me joy and happiness. It's a sport that I find empowering, where my body is the machine and the bike is in my control," said Leanda Cave. "I look forward to riding in the Santa Monica Mountains, experiencing the iconic coastal views while surrounded by peaceful nature."

"I look forward to co-leading this camp with Leanda. I deeply admire her achievements and together, we'll provide valuable insights on refining one's fitness and cycling skills, and safety, in a supportive and fun atmosphere," said Mari Holden. "The camps' base is truly remarkable, and the roads we'll be riding on are some of my personal favorites in the country. I am genuinely excited for this upcoming experience—it's guaranteed to be an unforgettable cycling adventure."

Set against the backdrop of the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, the Best Buddies Breakaway Camp: Malibu Ladies' Edition promises a unique experience for participants. Taking place in the breathtaking Santa Monica Mountains, this camp offers a limited number of participants the opportunity to explore the scenic canyon roads and rock-studded hillsides while enjoying magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean. The camp also offers opportunities for hiking, yoga, and fostering new friendships, all while learning about the mission of Best Buddies.

Amenities at the camp include personalized correspondence with a designated coach prior to the camp, four days of supported rides led by celebrity coaches, carefully curated routes showcasing Malibu's iconic climbs and descents, and on-site mechanic support. Campers will also enjoy fully-catered rest stops offering health-conscious nutrition, route overviews, and the option for one-on-one sessions with a coach throughout the camp.

Pinarello, the renowned bicycle brand, will be present at the camp, providing participants with the opportunity to test-ride their latest high-performance road and gravel bikes. With a fleet of bikes available, participants can explore the option of upgrading their current bikes, receiving expert advice from brand representatives, and the chance to purchase directly.

Registration for the Best Buddies Breakaway Camp: Malibu Ladies' Edition is now open. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spot early as availability is limited. To register or for more information, visit https://www.bestbuddieschallenge.org/malibu-ladies-edition/.

The organization will host a second Best Buddies Breakaway Camp in Malibu, November 29 through December 3, 2023, for all cyclists.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL :

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 47 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships.

Best Buddies International. (PRNewsFoto/Best Buddies International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Buddies International