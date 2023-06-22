Drata Debuts Future of Automated GRC at Drataverse

The inaugural event shared an exclusive glimpse of key launches and platform enhancements that will modernize the world of risk and compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today unveiled the first look at several new offerings for 2023 at the company's inaugural Drataverse summit. Drata showcased groundbreaking Next Generation Automation enhancements to its platform, expansion into third-party risk management capabilities, as well as a free version of its dynamic Trust Center.

In two and a half years since its public launch, Drata has redefined the compliance automation space with pioneering features such as automated control monitoring and evidence collection, comprehensive support for frameworks, native Trust Center, Workspaces, and Integrated Risk Management. Now, with its Next Generation Automation releasing this year, Drata will be the first and only to bring uncompromising customization, configurability, scalability, and commitment to the GRC market. The Next Generation Automation platform opens the pathway to quickly connect to any system of record, collect data from any source, and configure and customize automated security control tests based on their compliance needs.

"Drata has always maintained an unwavering and unparalleled commitment to transforming the compliance journey with automation, and this year we're taking that commitment to a new level," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "We're modernizing the GRC space with advanced automation that will reconceptualize the market standard."

Beyond Next Generation Automation, Drataverse attendees were given a preview of Drata's upcoming Third Party Risk Management offering, with vendor profiles, a streamlined security questionnaire review process, and a central view to continuously monitor and treat risks. Drata also introduced Trust Center Essential, a free version of its integrated Trust Center designed to support companies of all sizes building and maintaining their compliance posture.

For more information on Drataverse announcements, please visit Trusted , the Drata blog.

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

