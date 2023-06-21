Walker's Shortbread Celebrates 125th Anniversary at Specialty Food Association 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show

Iconic Scottish brand marks 125 years of baking the best of Scotland

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread is excited to celebrate 125 years of baking delicious all butter shortbread. The brand is honoring its 125th anniversary by updating its logo to be introduced first on its festive holiday product range and an impressive art display depicting New York's iconic Empire State Building made of Walker's Shortbread. This feature will be premiered at the Summer Fancy Food Show, held at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, June 25-27.

The eye-catching Empire State Building encourages attendees to stop by the Walker's booth, snap a photo and scan a QR code for a prize giveaway to the entrant who most closely guesses the number of shortbread cookies used to build the sculpture.

Walker's Shortbread will showcase its updated Festive range of products which includes its new logo with an apostrophe in its name as well as a fresh, distinctive festive design and new offerings.

The festive range provides offerings for all holiday occasions from snacking, to gifting and entertaining. Holiday favorites like Festive Shapes, Gingerbread Men and Mince Pies among others, feature bright holiday designs and range in size from stocking stuffers to larger assortment boxes.

"Family owned and run since 1898, an important detail within our new logotype is the inclusion of an apostrophe to emphasize our pride in our heritage and create a stronger consumer association with our founder Joseph Walker whose signature is on our package and whose recipes we still use today," said Nicky Walker, Managing Director and third generation member of the Walker's family. "Our inspiration for the new Festive range draws from our history and also reinforces our commitment to providing a diversified holiday product offering in order to meet a wider audience of consumers and their changing needs for gifting and entertaining in the holiday season ahead."

The brand has so much to celebrate with 125 years of baking the finest shortbread, the Walker's way. Joseph Walker founded the company in 1898 when he opened his village bakery. The fifth generation, family-run business, remains true to founder Joseph's original recipe and ethos – to bake the best and showcase Scotland at its finest.

The beloved brand will be at the 2023 Summer Fancy Foods Show at Booth #2436 to celebrate its 125-year family heritage and thank many of its partners who have made Walker's continued success possible over the years.

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland's highest quality shortbread for 125 years. Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family owned and managed by the founder's grandchildren and great grandchildren who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes. Walker's iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar and salt. All Walker's products are free from artificial color, flavorings and preservatives, and suitable for vegetarians; all shortbread and cookies are Kosher OUD; a range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to over 100 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com.

