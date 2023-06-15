Tanger Expands Mix of Home Goods Retailers Across its Centers

Open-air shopping leader reaffirms its commitment to elevate the shopping experience and diversify its retail offerings with a new line-up of home goods partners

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger® Outlets (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale, open-air shopping centers, continues to broaden its retail categories by expanding the selection of home goods retailers offered at its centers in the U.S. and Canada, in line with its long-term diversification strategy.

"Broadening our retailer mix is a crucial part of our commitment to elevating the shopping experience for our guests and strengthening our value for retailers and consumers alike," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tanger. "Expanding our partnerships with retailers in the home category provides a more diverse selection of premium retailers for our existing shoppers. Importantly, we believe it can also help us attract an even wider audience to our centers and deliver increased traffic and retailer sales."

Tanger's home goods expansion includes long-term outlet channel partnerships with recognized home brands such as Williams Sonoma, Crate & Barrel, and Le Creuset, alongside short-term and pop-up locations that introduce new brand names and maintain a fresh mix of offerings.

Tanger's centers in San Marcos, Texas, and Riverhead, New York, are leading examples of the execution of this strategy, having both become home goods destinations of choice in their respective communities. Home furnishings retailers now occupy more than 200,000 square feet of the gross leasable area at these two centers, following deals earlier this year that have brought new outlet locations with RH, Design Within Reach (DWR), and Casper to the centers.

These new partners are part of the growing list of established home goods leaders with physical outlet locations at these and other Tanger centers. Tanger's key retail partners in the home category include:

Casper (Tanger Riverhead)

Crate & Barrel Outlet (Tanger Riverhead)

DWR Outlet ( Tanger San Marcos )

Le Creuset ( Tanger Charleston , Columbus , Deer Park , Foley, Fort Worth , Hilton Head , Mebane , National Harbor, Palm Beach , Rehoboth, San Marcos )

Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams Furniture Outlet (Tanger Riverhead and San Marcos )

Pottery Barn Outlet ( Tanger Lancaster and Riverhead )

Purple Mattress ( Tanger San Marcos )

RH Outlet ( Tanger Fort Worth , Riverhead and San Marcos )

Serena & Lily ( Tanger Daytona Beach and Hilton Head )

West Elm Outlet ( Tanger Lancaster , Riverhead and San Marcos )

Williams Sonoma Outlet (Tanger Riverhead)

Zwilling J.A. Henckels (Tanger Riverhead and Westgate )

"We are thrilled to announce progress toward our goal of establishing home furnishings destinations strategically across our portfolio," said Justin Stein, Executive Vice President of Leasing, Tanger. "From Riverhead to San Marcos and beyond, our leasing teams are committed to creating open-air shopping centers that represent and reflect the unique interests of each community we serve, including a varied selection of offerings beyond apparel and footwear."

As a result of these new partnerships, Tanger's guests will be able to choose from an even larger selection of furniture, home furnishings, kitchenware, and décor while enjoying a more comprehensive shopping experience. Looking forward, Tanger plans to continue diversifying its offerings through partnerships with other well-respected brands, including additional home furnishing leaders, digitally native retailers, restaurants and experience providers. By doing so, Tanger aims to provide guests with even greater access to exceptional value at their favorite retailers and brands.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. For more information on Tanger, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit tanger.com.

