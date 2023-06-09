Deloitte, Salesforce and World Economic Forum Collaborate to Launch the Yes San Francisco, Urban Sustainability Challenge

First location-based UpLink Challenge will encourage collective action within the community to develop sustainable solutions for the city

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte, Salesforce and World Economic Forum today announced the launch of the Yes San Francisco (Yes SF), Urban Sustainability Challenge, the first location-based UpLink Challenge created in direct response to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 11 of making cities more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. The Challenge is a unique call to action for entrepreneurs to submit sustainable solutions that contribute to the city's needs and to have the opportunity to receive funding and support.

As used in this document, (PRNewswire)

The Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge engages local organizations, including those with significant presence in the city and those who are interested in establishing some part of their operations in the city in the future, to bring specialized expertise to help create equal access to opportunity and a more sustainable future. Collaborators in this effort include Citi and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Citi will leverage the Citi Impact Fund to help UpLink engage a network of investors who can provide strategic guidance and the potential for funding to support the growth and scale of these ventures. The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce Foundation will bring an ecosystem of local stakeholders to advocate and support the progress of the Challenge. The mission of the Challenge is aligned with Deloitte's social impact strategy, and Deloitte's ongoing efforts to help drive equity in places with the greatest need.

"The Challenge provides an opportunity to help support the San Francisco community in addressing some of its biggest challenges," said Kwasi Mitchell, chief purpose and DEI officer at Deloitte. "This type of effort is foundational to our organization's purpose and commitment to social impact in the communities where we live and work. We hope it will help catalyze systemic change by creating a more sustainable and equitable future for this city."

Submissions to support sustainable urban transformation in downtown San Francisco will be accepted through the UpLink platform via https://bit.ly/45wDULo from June 9 to July 14, 2023. Proposals must demonstrate an ability to have a positive impact on the community through sustainable solutions that revitalize spaces across the city. Challenge innovations may include solutions such as:

Redesigned indoor and outdoor spaces that bring residents, visitors and new businesses to the area while utilizing sustainable materials that minimize the city's carbon footprint.

Reimagined ideas for urban food production to provide healthy, reliable nutrition to the community.

Innovative approaches to water conservation and reuse that stimulate equitable job creation.

"At Salesforce, we believe that collective action is essential to address the complex challenges facing our communities. We're proud to support the Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge, which will harness new innovations from ecopreneurs. By working together, we can bring the power of technology to create a more equitable, sustainable, and vibrant San Francisco for all," said Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and chief impact officer at Salesforce.

San Francisco is known globally as a birthplace of innovation. Like many cities, it was hit hard by the pandemic and is still recovering economically. The Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge will bring together entrepreneurs, nonprofits and public sector stakeholders, communities and for-profit companies to spark change and help create a revitalized and more sustainable San Francisco. The focus on urban transformation aims to further position San Francisco as a leading city where people can sustainably live and work, becoming a model for resilient and inclusive cities of the future.

"UpLink helps scale world-class innovations that are crucial to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," said Olivier Schwab, managing director, World Economic Forum. "The Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge offers a unique opportunity to connect local solutions to the resources, expertise and funding they need to scale and to create transformational change for the city and its inhabitants."

UpLink is the open innovation platform on which the Challenge will be hosted. World Economic Forum launched UpLink at Davos in 2020, with the assistance of Salesforce and Deloitte, to bring together entrepreneurs and experts to source ideas and innovations in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The platform facilitates connections for entrepreneurs to grow and scale their businesses with the aim of creating a world where anyone with impactful ideas is empowered to address the world's most pressing challenges. UpLink has now run more than 43 challenges and identified over 350 entrepreneurs with innovative solutions across critical SDG areas including health, food, freshwater, ocean, plastics, education, climate and more. Entrepreneurs selected for the Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge will be announced in September.

The launch of the Yes SF, Urban Sustainability Challenge aligns with Deloitte's annual Impact Day – a single day that engages Deloitte US professionals to actively participate in the organization's purpose through hands-on social impact efforts in the communities where we live and work. As part of the Challenge announcement, key leaders from Deloitte including US CEO Jason Girzadas, Chief Purpose & DEI Officer Kwasi Mitchell, San Francisco Managing Principal Kirsten Rhodes, among others will join Challenge sponsors and collaborators to participate in a skills-based volunteer event at Deloitte's San Francisco office to offer guidance to local entrepreneurs who are focused on driving social impact within the community.

For more details on Deloitte's ongoing purpose initiatives, please visit www.deloitte.com/us/purpose.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at http://www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deloitte