ESPRIT Opens New Pop Up at The Grove in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPRIT has opened a Summer pop up at The Grove in Los Angeles, open now through the month of June. Following the brand's reintroduction to North America with the opening of a long-term pop up in New York City, this new 2,360 square foot retail location will allow shoppers to fully immerse themselves in ESPRIT's playful, modern, and cool attitude.

The new store taps into the ESPRIT's innovative, genre-defining approach to style. Its "rules don't apply" promise is reflected in the store's graffiti logo-covered walls, staying true to the brand's legacy while reflecting a reinvented aesthetic.

"We opened this pop up at The Grove to revisit ESPRIT's roots as a West Coast-founded brand while building our North American retail presence. The product lineup merges its original California-cool aesthetic with the new modern, aspirational direction that ESPRIT is headed," said ESPRIT CEO William Pak.

ESPRIT's newest pop up is one part of a larger North American expansion plan that continues through this year and into 2024. Additional pop ups in key markets are in the works, and permanent retail locations are planned to open in New York City, Los Angeles, and Vancouver later in the year. ESPRIT is set to officially relaunch globally in Fall 2023 with a focus on modernizing the brand heritage and values for today's consumer. Customers will be reintroduced to ESPRIT's signature playful, modern and cool energy, updated for the 21st century.

ESPRIT Los Angeles Pop Up

189 Grove Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tel: 323.900.8080

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 10am - 9pm

Friday-Saturday: 10am - 10pm

Sunday: 11am - 8pm

Store images can be found in this link

About ESPRIT:

Known and beloved in the 80s, ESPRIT is an iconic lifestyle brand. Tapping into its innovative brand origins, rooted in creativity, community and playfulness, ESPRIT puts forward a confident and current aesthetic world around its "rules don't apply" brand promise. This world aims to attract the existing brand fans nostalgic for the brand as well as the young generation of consumers who are wearing the ESPRIT-pioneered styles without even knowing it. ESPRIT's brand direction comes to life through mischievous communication, aspirational visual language, cutting-edge retail experience and the new and differentiating product direction that mixes urban and country styles, dressiness and informality and is designed for all genders. Building upon being playful, modern, and cool as the three core brand pillars, ESPRIT is reinventing itself as the ultimate icon for the post-icon age.

With a commitment to being the pioneer of a hyper-personalized consumer experience, ESPRIT opened a global network of innovation headquarters. Design and creative is led out of New York as the brand's Global Creative hub. Amsterdam supports the network with its focus on technology and denim innovation, while Hong Kong remains as the global administrative headquarters.

ESPRIT has presence in more than 30 markets around the world and has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993.

