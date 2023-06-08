BEAT THE STINK! LYSOL COACHES PARENTS TO UPGRADE THEIR LAUNDRY GAME -- BIG TIME

It's the game of the season: Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer vs. The World's Stinkiest Sock. And there can only be one winner.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt brand Lysol® – a global leader in germ-kill and creator of the World's Stinkiest Sock – is set to unveil Lysol Labs, a mobile science center that will visit youth sporting events across America this summer to educate families on all things sweaty and stinky.

Mom of two, Jordana Brewster uses Lysol® Laundry Sanitizer for fresh-smelling laundry the first time, every time. (PRNewswire)

The scientists who power Lysol Labs will champion Lysol Laundry Sanitizer as the MVP in parents' ongoing battle against stink: it kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria in laundry when used as directed, contains 0% bleach, and even works in cold water. "Did you know a single stinky sock can contain more than 8,000,000 bacteria particles?" said Callum Couser, Reckitt R&D Operations Manager, Hygiene. "Lysol Labs was created to show parents the number of bacteria in their kids' clothes and how to eliminate 99.9% of the odor-causing bacteria on stinky clothes during the summer sports season — by using Lysol Laundry Sanitizer."

THE "STRIKE OUT STINK" ROUTINE

To coincide with Lysol Labs, the Reckitt brand will provide parents with an easy-to-follow post-game routine curated by mom of two little athletes, Jordana Brewster.

"I teamed up with Lysol to create the 'Strike Out Stink Routine,' which can help parents keep their laundry smelling fresh all summer long," said Brewster. "I know from firsthand experience that odor-causing bacteria plays hardball, but with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, it's officially met its match. There are just four steps to this routine, and they couldn't be easier to follow."

1. WARM UP

For your little ones, sweat is a badge of honor on the playing field – it demonstrates how hard they worked for their team. But what happens when the buzzer runs out and the game is over? That's when parents find themselves up at bat… against stink! The first step: Get your athletes off the field, into the car and home to get them out of their stinky uniform!

2. THE UNBAGGING

Parents know the real challenge begins when it's time to do laundry. That's when they have to unbag their kids' dirty uniforms and socks… and the odor is enough to make any parent break into a sweat of their own! Whether it's right after the game or the Monday after a sporty, sweaty weekend, parents need to do whatever it takes to tackle all that smelly laundry. Game on!

3. SANITIZE

Time to meet the MVP in your ongoing battle against stink: Lysol Laundry Sanitizer strikes out the stinky odor that builds up on uniforms, socks, gym bags and more. In fact, Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria when added to your laundry routine, so you get fresh-smelling laundry the first time, every time. Talk about knocking it out of the park!

4. COOL DOWN

Parents win big when stink is defeated — because they finally have the breathing room to cool down, relax, and prepare for the next game. The bottom line? Lysol Laundry Sanitizer ensures you get fresh-smelling laundry the first time, every time. Ah, the sweet smell of victory!

Lysol Labs will be hitting the road this summer, empowering families with the knowledge and tools they need to remove the odor-causing bacteria in laundry, first time, every time. Visit here to see whether Lysol Labs is scheduled to visit a youth sports event near you.

ABOUT LYSOL LAUNDRY SANITIZER

Lysol Laundry Sanitizer is available in 41oz. and 90oz. containers in a variety of scents and formats including Crisp Linen as well as Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Free & Clear and Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Sport. Lysol Laundry Sanitizer kills 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on laundry when used as directed, contains 0% bleach, and even works in cold water. Visit this link to take The Lysol Laundry Sanitizer Challenge – try Lysol Laundry Sanitizer on your stinky laundry loads and if you aren't happy with the results, you're guaranteed to get your money back.

For more information, please visit www.Lysol.com or follow on Instagram @lysol or Tiktok @LysolUS

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/US.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart.

This summer, Lysol scientists are traveling to youth sporting events across the country to give consumers an opportunity to sniff the World’s Stinkiest Sock and learn how to kill 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on their sweaty garments with Lysol Laundry Sanitizer when used as directed. (PRNewswire)

Find a Lysol Labs stop near you to learn how bacteria can be the source of stinky clothes, play interactive games & even smell the World’s Stinkiest Sock! (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lysol