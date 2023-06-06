NASA Names Winners of 2023 Student Rocket Launch Competition

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA announced Tuesday the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the overall winner of the agency's 2023 Student Launch challenge.

More than 800 students from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico launched high-powered, amateur rockets April 15, near NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the culminating event for the agency's annual Student Launch challenge.

For nine months prior, teams of middle school, high school, college, and university students were tasked to design, build, and launch a rocket and scientific payload to an altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, while making a successful landing and executing a scientific or engineering payload mission.

"Our students share unique perspectives and design innovative technologies to address real-world difficulties of space exploration," said Kevin McGhaw, director of NASA's Office of STEM Engagement – Southeast Region. "As NASA celebrates its 23rd year of Student Launch, we are proud to help develop the next generation of skilled engineers and explorers capable of supporting NASA's Artemis missions."

The complete list of award winners are as follows:

2023 Overall Winners

First place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Second place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Third place: Vanderbilt University , Nashville, Tennessee

3D Printing Award:

College Level:

First place: Iowa State University , Ames, Iowa

Middle/High School Level:

First place: East Aurora High School, East Aurora, New York

Altitude Award:

College Level:

First place: Vanderbilt University , Nashville, Tennessee

Second place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Third place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Spring Grove Area High School , Spring Grove, Pennsylvania

Second place: Camas High School, Camas, Washington

Third place: MATHmania Robotics, Mission Viejo, California

Best-Looking Rocket Award:

College Level:

First place: North Carolina State University , Raleigh

Second place: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University , Blacksburg

Third place: Auburn University , Alabama

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Cedar Falls High School, Iowa

Second place: Yamhill Carlton High School, Yamhill, Oregon

Third place: Boy Scouts Troop 17, Charlottesville, Virginia

American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Reusable Launch Vehicle Innovative Payload Award:

College Level:

First place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Second place: Washington University in St. Louis

Third place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Judges' Choice Award:

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Second place: Seabrook Intermediate School, Seabrook, Texas

Third place: MATHmania Robotics, Mission Viejo, California

Project Review Award:

College Level:

First place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Second place: Vanderbilt University , Nashville, Tennessee

Third place: University of Notre Dame , Indiana

AIAA Reusable Launch Vehicle Award:

College Level:

First place: New York University , New York

Second place: Washington University in St. Louis

Third place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

AIAA Rookie Award:

College Level:

First place: United States Military Academy , West Point, New York

Second place: Angelo State University , San Angelo, Texas

Third place: University of Central Florida , Orlando

Safety Award:

College Level:

First place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Second place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Third place: University of Notre Dame , Indiana

Social Media Award:

College Level:

First place: University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez Campus

Second place: North Carolina State University , Raleigh

Third place: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Morris County 4-H Rocketry Club, Morris County, New Jersey

Second place: East Aurora High School, East Aurora, New York

Third place: Boy Scouts Troop 17, Charlottesville, Virginia

STEM Engagement Award:

College Level:

First place: Vanderbilt University , Nashville, Tennessee

Second place: University of Notre Dame , Indiana

Third place: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Second place: MATHmania Robotics, Mission Viejo, California

Third place: Camas High School, Camas, Washington

Service Academy Award:

First place: The U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York

Vehicle Design Award:

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Yamhill Carlton Rocketry, Yamhill, Oregon

Second place: Spring Grove Area High School , Spring Grove, Pennsylvania

Third place: Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Payload Design Award:

Middle/High School Level:

First place: Portland Rocketry, Portland, Oregon

Second place: Yamhill Carlton Rocketry, Yamhill, Oregon

Third place: Seabrook Intermediate School, Seabrook, Texas

Student Launch is one of NASA's nine Artemis Student Challenges , activities which connect student ingenuity with NASA's work returning to the Moon under Artemis in preparation for human exploration of Mars.

"Students are required to meet complex requirements and high expectations, literally," said Fred Kepner, an education program specialist and activity lead for Student Launch at Marshall. "Student Launch is an authentic learning experience – one offering students experience working through the same processes NASA and our partners use for safety and quality control of space missions."

Marshall hosts Student Launch with management support provided by NASA's Office of STEM Engagement - Southeast Region. Funding is provided, in part, by NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate and NASA's Next Gen STEM project. Additional support is provided by Northrup Grumman, National Space Club Huntsville, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, National Association of Rocketry, Relativity Space, Bastion Technologies, and Siemens Digital Industries Software.

