Blackbaud Engages Developer Community to Help Shape the Future of Technology for Social Impact Organizations at bbdevdays

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today kicks off bbdevdays , its annual developers' conference showcasing technical innovation as well as customer and partner achievements. This three-day, virtual event celebrates and supports the rapidly expanding developer community that creates solutions leveraging the flexibility of Blackbaud software.

"bbdevdays showcases the power of collaboration and our commitment to the developer community, where we're stronger together," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "The conference really highlights the ingenuity and creativity of a strong and growing network of customer developers, partners and independent technologists. And this year, we are delving into the vast AI opportunity that exists for social impact organizations."

bbdevdays provides a forum for attendees to explore unique applications of software solutions. Conference sessions were developed in partnership with recognized industry experts and explore topics of interest to both professional developers and low-code technologists, such as:

ChatGPT for fundraising

Powering automation and business intelligence with AI

AI enabled low-code app development

Data privacy and ethical AI

During bbdevdays, Blackbaud will announce technologies to help social impact organizations further customize their business processes and applications to serve to their exact needs, including:

® strategy for artificial intelligence to provide a first glimpse into wide-ranging product enhancements planned across portfolio Launch of a next generation Intelligence for Good strategy for artificial intelligence to provide a first glimpse into wide-ranging product enhancements planned across portfolio

Expansion of its SKY API™ to include Blackbaud CRM and Blackbaud Altru, including new partner offerings from Double the Donation, Wordfly, and Golden Volunteer and planned releases for JustGiving and Blackbaud Grantmaking

Addition of new Developer Environments for Testing Applications

Establishment of List APIs for enhanced data access and modeling scenarios

Creation of new SKY Add-in capabilities for simple integration with custom forms

Expansion of Blackbaud Marketplace offerings, including new partnerships in artificial intelligence

Blackbaud's Commitment to Community Innovation

Through bbdevdays this year, Blackbaud will deepen its investment in new and emerging technologies, support customer-identified initiatives and promote early-stage software companies, with the goal of accelerating innovation in the social impact technology space with projects like:

Innovation Grant Awards : Eight grants will be awarded to selected customers, partners, and Blackbaud staff to bring their bold ideas to life for the community and publish/share them online for all.

Off The Grid : Blackbaud staff and, for the first time, partners, businesses and customers collaboratively code to bring an original idea to reality and will feature a special accelerator, in partnership with Microsoft, for Generative AI fundraising projects.

Blackbaud's Social Good Startup program : a technology incubator for diverse, early-stage software companies focused on solving problems that matter to the social impact community. Our open cohort focuses on recruiting AI and Generative AI early-stage companies.

"The outcomes our customers seek can increasingly be achieved using low-code tools and artificial intelligence that are within the reach of more technology-savvy individuals at social impact organizations," said Heather McLean, co-chair of bbdevdays and Developer and Partner Success Manager at Blackbaud. "We strongly support all levels of developers through education and empowerment. Over 55% of registrants identify as women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated field. It's a supportive community that's here for everyone, from those starting their first coding projects to our seasoned development professionals."

About the Conference

Keynotes include author Torie Bosh; 'Transition Architect' & Entrepreneur, Somi Arian; and IBM Fellow and Master Inventor, Paul Taylor. In addition, the conference will provide mainstage presentations from Blackbaud executives and product experts, track sessions led by customers and partners, and skills labs that offer creators a chance to practice building both low-code and advanced solutions.

Sponsors of the event include AskGenius , BrightVine Solutions , Microsoft, Crowdbotics , npAutomate and Print Your Cause .

To learn more about bbdevdays, register, or access content replays on demand, visit blackbaud.com/bbdevdays .

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

