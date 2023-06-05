WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JUNE 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, dive into the rich history, authentic culture, and crystal-clear waters of The Bahamas, which will be gearing up for its 50th Independence Anniversary on 10 July. Throughout the month, visitors will find increased flight options, traditional festivals and events, and new resort openings to complete their itineraries.

The Bahamas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations — The Bahamas welcomes travellers to join in celebrating its milestone 50th Anniversary of Independence on 10 July 2023. Commemorative events including Junkanoo rushouts and cultural festivals are taking place across The Bahamas throughout 2023. The full calendar of events can be found at celebrate-bahamas.com.

Nassau Cruise Port Debuts $300 Million Renovations — After three years of construction, the Nassau Cruise Port opened its doors. Those cruising to The Bahamas' vibrant capital will now be welcomed by a brand-new terminal, Junkanoo Museum, shops, and more, all providing a taste of authentic Bahamian flair.

Silver Airways Launches Two Nonstop Flights to The Abacos and Eleuthera — Getting to the untouched shores of The Abacos is easier than ever: Silver Airways introduced two new nonstop flights out of Orlando, Florida (MCO), to North Eleuthera International Airport (ELH) and Leonard Thompson International Airport (MHH).

SLS Baha Mar to Premiere Neo-Noir Cabaret Show in Partnership With Faena — In partnership with renowned Miami-based theatre Faena, SLS Baha Mar will produce a one-of-a-kind cabaret experience from 30 June to 1 July, immersing guests in a sizzling performance of dance, music and entertainment. The show will be held at Bond, Baha Mar's premiere nightclub, which is being transformed into an old-world theatre.

Runners Welcomed to Register in the 12th Annual Marathon Bahamas — On 14 Jan. 2024, Marathon Bahamas will host its 12th annual marathon in Nassau. Boasting miles of beauty, scenery and an ocean view from start and finish, participants can register now to compete in one of four events including the marathon, a half marathon, a four-person relay and the new "Pink Run 5K".

Grammy Award-Winning Artist Lionel Richie To Headline Concert at Atlantis Paradise Island — In partnership with Vibee, Lionel Richie will host a "Dancing on the Sand" concert series at Atlantis Paradise Island from 30 Nov. to 3 Dec. 2023. Along with performances by Sheryl Crow, Niles Rodgers and Vanessa Carlton, guests will also be able to relish Atlantis Paradise Island's amenities and white sand beaches. Tickets are available at Vibee.

Snag Summer Family Savings at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau — Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, a beachfront resort in Nassau featuring an on-site waterpark and family-friendly entertainment complex, is offering families up to 20% off luxury suites when booking their "The Suite Family Plan – Kids Eat Free!" package. What's more, children under 12 eat free while adults receive a $50 resort credit for their trip. The booking window is now through 4 Sept.2023 and for travel through 5 Sept. 2023.

Receive the Fourth Night Free at The Ocean Club, Bahamas — The Ocean Club, Bahamas, A Four Seasons Resort, is running a "Return to Paradise – Fourth Night Free" offer for stays booked between 31 May 2023 and 19 Dec. 2024. In addition to a complimentary night, the deal includes private transportation to and from the airport.

Indulge in a Honeymoon Package at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach — When honeymooners book a minimum of three nights at Grand Bahama Island's all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, they're eligible to apply the resort's "Your Honeymoon Is On Us" package. In addition to room upgrades based on availability, guests will receive an in-room breakfast the morning after their arrival. Travel must be booked before 31 Oct. 2023, for travel until 31 Dec. 2023.

