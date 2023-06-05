Teleperformance helps clients accelerate business value from their cloud transformations with two Amazon Web Services distinctions

The company's AI-powered, scalable, and customized business process management solutions provide faster, more personalized customer engagement

PARIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The company has also received AWS Service Delivery Partner designation, which distinguishes Teleperformance for demonstrating specialized technical expertise in delivering Amazon Connect solutions on AWS with proven customer success.

Achieving the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners status recognizes Teleperformance for having a strong team of trained and certified technical individuals, with proven customer experience. The AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Teleperformance as an APN member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon Connect. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Teleperformance is proud to achieve the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status and AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect," said Dev Mudaliar, Global Chief Information Officer, Teleperformance Group. "Our team is dedicated to using our cloud-based services to help clients achieve their business goals by combining our advanced solutions with data analytics and disciplined processes, and the agility of Amazon Connect Service to make processes more efficient, solve issues more quickly, and simplify operations and processes."

With Amazon Connect, Teleperformance uses call summarization and sentiment analysis to help businesses enhance the quality and efficiency of customer engagement. Powered by AI and machine learning, the capabilities enable agents to identify and address customers' needs faster, so customers spend less time waiting for help.

"Dynamic business services companies like Teleperformance thrive with advancements in technology," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. "The integration of AI will directly contribute to sustain Teleperformance's growth and to improve profitability."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Service Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com .

