Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. Announces Contributions to Trust Account in Connection with Proposed Extension

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. ("XPDB") (NASDAQ: XPDB, XPDBW, XPDBU) – a special purpose acquisition company, focused on the renewable and transition energy sectors – today announced that, in connection with XPDB's special meeting in lieu of an annual meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to seek stockholder approval to, among other things, extend the time by which XPDB has to consummate an initial business combination (the "Extension") from June 14, 2023 to December 14, 2023, XPDB or its sponsor, XPDI Sponsor II LLC, will deposit, beginning on June 15, 2023, and thereafter on the 10th day of each month (or if such day is not a business day, on the business day immediately preceding such 10th day), additional funds into the trust account established in connection with XPDB's initial public offering in an amount equal to the lesser of (i) $0.03 multiplied by the number of shares of XPDB Class A common stock then outstanding and not redeemed in connection with the Special Meeting and (ii) $300,000 (each such deposit, a "Contribution"). The maximum aggregate amount of all Contributions will not exceed $1,800,000.

The Special Meeting will be held in person at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, on June 9, 2023, at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, located at 609 Main Street, Suite 4700, Houston, Texas 77002 and virtually via live webcast at http://www.cstproxy.com/xpdispacii/2023. XPDB encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the Extension and each other proposal described in the definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting.

XPDB's stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date, May 12, 2023, are entitled to vote the shares of common stock owned by them at the Special Meeting. Stockholders may vote online at http://www.cstproxy.com/xpdispacii/2023 by following the instructions on their provided proxy card. If the shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm or bank, stockholders must instruct their respective broker or bank how to vote the shares, or the stockholders may cast their vote online by obtaining a proxy from the respective brokerage firm or bank.

XPDB and Montana Technologies LLC (the "Company"), developer of AirJouletm, a transformational renewable energy and cooling technology, also announced today that they have entered into a business combination (the "Transaction") to commercialize Montana Technologies LLC's unique solution to revolutionize the HVAC sector, reduce emissions, and solve water issues. A press release describing the Transaction can be accessed at the following link: Transaction Press Release

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

