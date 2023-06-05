CaringKind to Host the 27th Annual Forget-Me-Not Gala, on June 12th at The Pierre, with a Star-Studded Lineup Including David Hyde Pierce, Peter Gabriel, Q-Tip, and more

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor and activist David Hyde Pierce, Six-time Grammy Award-winning, Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, musician, producer, and activist Peter Gabriel, and Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest will all highlight CaringKind's 27th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala on Monday, June 12th, at The Pierre Hotel in NYC. The Forget-Me-Not Gala is a way for CaringKind to continue to raise essential funds to support the myriad of programs they offer. CaringKind is New York City's leading expert in Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. PURIST and Schneps Media will serve as media sponsors for the evening.

David Hyde Pierce, who received the Tony's Isabelle Stevenson Award for his longtime advocacy and support for Alzheimer's care and research, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Guests can anticipate an unforgettable experience, beginning with a cocktail reception at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner, a special presentation by Reverberation, an inspiring awards ceremony, and a live auction. The festivities will close with an exclusive afterparty starting at 9:30 pm. At the cocktail reception, Spotlight Kids, a group of gifted young artists, will bring their unique blend of song, dance, and theater to the reception, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees while elevating awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia care.

At the Gala, CaringKind will honor three outstanding individuals and groups for their significant contributions to the Alzheimer's community. Honorees include:

Peter Gabriel , Anna Gabriel and Michael Hermann are being honored as cofounders of their media and tech studio, Reverberation, for their unwavering commitment and contribution to music and its impact on cognitive health. Reverberation develops scientifically-rooted musical interventions to solve systemic and chronic global issues. They are closely partnered with several world-class research institutions, scientists, musicians, technologists, and media companies. They are being honored with the "Commitment to Music and Brain Health Award."



Gayatri Devi, MD Director of Park Avenue Neurology, Clinical Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Zucker School of Medicine, and an Attending Physician at



Director of Park Avenue Neurology, Clinical Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Zucker School of Medicine, and an Attending Physician at Lenox Hill Hospital | Northwell Health, is being honored for her groundbreaking work on Alzheimer's as a spectrum disorder, allowing patients with Alzheimer's to continue to be productive members of society, from artists to professionals. In recognition of her transformative work, Dr. Devi will receive the "Innovation in Healthcare and Biosciences Award."

Q-Tip is a Grammy Award-winning artist renowned for his innovative beats and impactful lyrics. Q-Tip's work has been instrumental in bridging cultural, linguistic, and generational gaps, demonstrating the unparalleled power of music as a unifying force. Inspired by his personal experience as a caregiver to his mother who lives with Alzheimer's, Q-Tip has created a heartfelt musical playlist in her honor. In recognition of his profound impact and dedication to raising awareness, Q-Tip will be presented with the "Caregiver Awareness Award."

The 27th Annual Forget-Me-Not Gala promises to be a night of celebration and inspiration, strengthening the resolve of CaringKind and its supporters in their ongoing mission to provide essential Alzheimer's care and support to those facing the challenges of this devastating disease.

Funds raised from the Forget-Me-Not Gala will bolster CaringKind's mission: providing vital resources, support, and education to families affected by Alzheimer's and dementia, as well as furthering groundbreaking research in Alzheimer's and dementia care. Join CaringKind on this memorable night and contribute to a worthwhile cause that makes a lasting impact in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

The gala will showcase Dr. Li-Huei Tsai's significant discovery at MIT on the positive effect of 40Hz light and sound exposure for individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Li-Huei Tsai, Ph.D., Picower Professor and Director of The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT, shared her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled so many people are excited about our discovery at MIT that specific 40Hz light and sound exposure could be a safe, non-invasive therapy for Alzheimer's disease. While more clinical testing and fundamental research are needed and underway, our approach shows clear promise. We're proud to be working on behalf of patients and caregivers to meet this urgent health need."

CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The organization achieves its mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their families, and professional caregivers. CaringKind is also committed to generating public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

In 2022, CaringKind responded to 5,400 helpline calls, initiated 1,285 social work consultations, and hosted 90 different support groups facilitated by trained leaders both virtually and in person.

This year's Gala features celebrated comedian Seth Herzog as auctioneer, along with the captivating Lydia Fenet, CEO and founder of Lydia Fenet Agency, who will lead the Paddle Raise. Exceptional auction lots will be announced soon.

For further information about the Forget-Me-Not Gala, including donations, please visit www.caringkindnyc.org/gala or contact Courtney Dawson at 646-744-2932 or CDawson@cknyc.org.

About CaringKind

CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with its community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. CaringKind believes in the power of caregiving and seeks a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.

www.caringkindnyc.org

*Formerly Known As Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.

About Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, CEO

With nearly two decades of experience in senior living and health care, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh has revolutionized long-term care, residential living, and memory care centers throughout her illustrious career. As a former CEO of the Alzheimer's Association's Connecticut Chapter, Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh achieved remarkable milestones during her 7.5 years at the helm. Under her transformative leadership, she more than doubled the organization's revenue and spearheaded statewide dementia training initiatives that reached over 140 facilities, all in collaboration with the Department of Labor.

Beyond her operational achievements, Eleonora has been a trailblazer in early-stage care. Her tenacious drive led to the creation of a statewide early-stage group while also securing much-needed funding for the state. Fully dedicated to enriching knowledge and improving industry standards, Eleonora held the position of chairperson at the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA), where she developed an Executive Director course with a comprehensive, statewide curriculum.

Demonstrating a relentless pursuit of excellence, Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh served as a representative for CALA on the Department of Public Health committee for seven years. There, she pursued crucial revisions of regulations for assisted living and contributed to the Institute of Senior Living Education. Earning well-deserved recognition, Eleonora has been named to the 2022 City & State Health Care Power List 100 for the second consecutive year. This prestigious list honors key public health officials, hospital executives, labor leaders, and activists making a positive impact within the healthcare sector.

Currently, as President and CEO of CaringKind, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh continues to break new ground in Alzheimer's caregiving. Her unwavering commitment to championing quality care, advancing education, and driving innovation makes her a true leader and visionary in her field.

