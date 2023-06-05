Air Niugini Becomes New Dreamliner Customer, Finalizing Order for Two Boeing 787-8s - Capable, fuel-efficient jets will help Papua New Guinea's national airline expand service and routes across the Asia Pacific region

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Niugini today announced an order for two fuel-efficient 787-8 Dreamliners to support the growth of the carrier's long-haul fleet. The jets will enable the national flag carrier of Papua New Guinea to fly new routes from the Pacific island nation and boost capacity for inbound tourism.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Niugini today announced the carrier has selected Boeing’s family of fuel-efficient 787-8 airplanes to expand its future fleet. (Image credit: Boeing) (PRNewswire)

"Signing this contract with Boeing for the purchase of two modern, widebody 787 Dreamliners will enable Air Niugini to grow its network across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand and fulfill its mission as the premier airline in Papua New Guinea, providing the best air service in the region," said Gary Seddon, acting CEO of Air Niugini.

More than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 Dreamliners, making the 787 Dreamliner the fastest-selling widebody airplane in history. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 350 new nonstop routes.

"The excellent capability of the 787 allows Air Niugini to open Port Moresby to more destinations, increasing tourism and economic growth in the South Pacific region," said Erika Pearson, Boeing vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, Southeast Asia and Oceania. "The Dreamliner's flexibility, outstanding efficiency and unmatched passenger comfort will enable Air Niugini to provide improved long-haul connectivity to the islands."

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines, the 787 Dreamliner can fly up to 20% more passengers while reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 787-8's range reaches up to 13,530 km in a typical two-class configuration.

Boeing has worked with Air Niugini for more than 45 years. The airline operates a domestic network from Port Moresby across Papua New Guinea, as well as international flights across the Asia-Pacific region, including to Australia, Singapore, Solomon Islands and Fiji. The airline's fleet includes Boeing 737s and 767s.

About Air Niugini

To the people of Papua New Guinea, Air Niugini is more than just the nation's flag carrier. It is a symbol of the country's progress. Not only has Air Niugini provided a massive boost to trade and tourism over the years, but it has also helped to connect diverse local communities. Air Niugini celebrates 50 years of operations in 2023. www.airniugini.com.pg

