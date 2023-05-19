Two-Year Study Proves Coordinated Community-Based Care Improves Postpartum Health Outcomes for Expecting Mothers

Unite Us and First 1,000 Days Suncoast in Partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital reveals trailblazing results, healthcare savings and improved postpartum health outcomes from health and social service coordination, study shows.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, and First 1,000 Days Suncoast , a community program in partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital Health Care System , unveil the results of a study demonstrating that identifying and addressing drivers of health (DOH) for expecting mothers and families significantly improves maternal health outcomes and drives Medicaid program savings.

On May 23, 2023, Unite Us will host Meeting Mothers Where They Are: A Community and Person-Centered Approach to Care , a webinar with notable panelists like Dr. Chelsea Arnold, First 1,000 Days Suncoast Manager at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

During the webinar, Dr. Arnold and other esteemed panelists will discuss their experience, share best practices and lessons learned, and reveal the study results on improving maternal health outcomes and reducing costs by addressing DOH.

"Our two-year partnership with Unite Us has proven that pioneering cross-sector collaboration to address patients' unmet needs improves maternal health outcomes," said Dr. Arnold. "Expecting mothers should not have to worry about lack of housing or food—and thanks to our collaboration with Unite Us, we have the tools we need to provide mothers with critical, wrap-around services that meet mothers where they are, so they can focus on a healthy pregnancy and delivering their baby in a safe environment."

The maternal health crisis in the United States has become a central focus as the maternal death rate rises. Yet, every path to motherhood is unique, and complex journeys require comprehensive solutions so that individuals feel supported throughout their path to equitable reproductive and family health.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System launched the First 1,000 Days initiative of over 85 partners to deliver person-centered care through collaboration. By joining Unite Us' coordinated care network, Unite Florida , First 1,000 Days Suncoast significantly expanded its services. The most commonly identified service types were individual and family support, food assistance, and mental and behavioral health support.

"There are many contributing factors to maternal health inequities, such as unaddressed DOH needs," said Halima Ahmadi-Montecalvo, Senior Director of Research and Evaluation at Unite Us. "Our collaboration with First 1,000 Days Suncoast proves that when you invest in DOH software, you can improve whole-person care by identifying a person's unmet needs and connecting them to wrap-around services that will enable them to thrive. Together, we'll improve maternal health outcomes across communities."

