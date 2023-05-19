TrueHLTH announces company launch to create a platform to advance patient trust, provide proactive healthcare advocacy, and timely care coordination for people living with chronic conditions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueHLTH, an innovative healthcare technology company focused on patient advocacy and health assurance for those living with chronic conditions, announces its formation.

Initially focused on Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), TrueHLTH's announcement coincides with World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day, which includes Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis. On this day, various global and local organizations join together to support those suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases. "TrueHLTH stands in solidarity with those organizations to support IBD patients today and looks forward to accelerating the advancement of patient support for such conditions moving forward" states TrueHLTH's Co-founder and CEO, Scott Genone.

Mr. Genone adds, "As the parent of a child living with Crohn's Disease, the motivation to create TrueHLTH is personal and fueled by years of navigating through a fragmented system that doesn't consistently deploy a multi-disciplinary approach to care". Throughout their journey, patients with chronic conditions like IBD can encounter a roller-coaster of physical, social, emotional, and financial challenges.

TrueHLTH aims to be a central component of the patient's support system and health advocate for life. The company's mission is to become an ally for patients and caregivers to improve the coordination of care, reduce avoidable costs, and ultimately improve health outcomes. TrueHLTH aims to accomplish this by deploying a patient-centric platform designed to identify everyone's unique challenges, predict potential obstacles in the way of good health, and match patients with the right resources and clinicians to help ensure well-being.

Over the coming months, the company intends to launch the CareAlly Network to provide a platform for patients with chronic diseases and their caregivers to participate in a virtual community, offering peer support, patient advocacy, and health assurance. With a leading focus on IBD, the first care community will be IBDAlly.

