Restaurant365 to Showcase at the NRA Show 2023 Following $135M Round

Restaurant365 will demo new and upcoming products and enhancements, present an educational TECH Talk, and host a Solutions Bar.

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, will unveil its latest product innovations and enhancements in Booth #6258 at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago on May 20-23, 2023.

"Restaurant365 has experienced exponential growth and innovation over the last year," states Mark Calvillo, Senior Vice President of Product at Restaurant365. "NRA is the ideal venue to demonstrate our newest products and enhancements to further streamline restaurant operations and boost profitability."

The National Restaurant Association Show is one of the largest annual gatherings of foodservice professionals, connecting restaurant operators with the people and products needed to thrive in today's business environment. Restaurant365 will demo new and upcoming products and enhancements, present an educational TECH Talk, and host a Solutions Bar where customers and prospects can connect with the R365 team in one-on-one meetings.

New Product and Coming Soon Releases and Enhancements

R365 Intelligence

Restaurant365's new restaurant-specific business intelligence (BI) tool, R365 Intelligence, helps operators gain the insight needed to power growth and keep operations on track. R365 Intelligence enables restaurant operators to combine metrics from disparate platforms with R365 data for complete BI reporting in a centralized location.

R365 Store Operations

Restaurant365's Bar Code Scanning feature simplifies inventory counting and tracking for restaurant managers. This advanced feature enables managers to conduct inventory counts quickly, accurately, and frequently with their mobile devices, providing real-time insights into stock levels and identifying items that require replenishing.

Coming soon - Guided Workday provides the structure to build a fully customized action plan that can be broken out by day, by week, or month with real-time alerts to keep managers on track through customized notes, instructions, and custom workflows.

R365 Workforce

Pay365 is a payroll benefit that allows employees to choose whether they want to be paid daily, weekly, or bi-weekly. This flexible option enhances the ability to attract, hire, and retain talent while reducing the costs associated with high turnover rates.

Coming soon - Tip Automation is an easy way for operators to create an unlimited number of tip automation rules based on job codes, percentages, and time worked. Results can then be easily reviewed and approved by management, driving accuracy, and saving valuable time.

TECH Talk

Join Morgan Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Advocate of Restaurant365, and Kevin Kruft, Chief Financial Officer of Someburros, on Monday, May 22nd at 12:30 PM in the North Hall to explore the technical, strategic, and cultural changes top restaurant brands are using to turn their restaurant managers into true operators. Register here to ensure your seat for the session: The Playbook for Turning Managers into Growth-Focused Operators.

Solutions Bar

Customers are invited to schedule appointments in advance to meet with Restaurant365's customer success team to take a deeper dive into the software's features and functions, learn best practices, and discover expert tips from the pros. Appointments are available on Saturday through Tuesday.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restuarant365.com.

