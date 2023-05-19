GYLD Nanjing Tour - A Visit to A Modern City with Ancient Charm

BEIJING, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

From May 12th to 14th, 2023, around 20 young representatives from 14 countries visited Nanjing, Jiangsu Province to experience the open, vibrant and ecologically charming city of modern China.

As a Chinese saying goes, "Hundreds of boats contend on the same stream, with those who work hard taking the lead". Nanjing showed its charm and innovative strength to the visitors. In the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, a game of recognition of fossils in scanned pictures lit up the atmosphere, the youth learned about the innovative practice of using Micro-CT technology in geological and paleontological research. At SAIC MAXUS Nanjing factory, the youth sat in the new energy cars to experience the operation of vehicles using AI technology, fascinated by the allure of "Created in Nanjing".

"Advanced technologies are being used in the field of paleontology in China, which is exhilarating," said Professor Dany Azar from Lebanon. "I can see that this country has unlimited possibilities."

Nanjing has always been a place where "those who dwell here feel safe, those who are nearby are pleased, and those who are far away come to visit", and elected as "China's Happiest City" for 11 times. At Little West Lake Historic Landscape Area, the youth engaged in enthusiastic conversations with local residents to understand the improvement of people's livelihood through the renovation of Shared and Symbiotic Courtyard, experiencing the charm of the old city where original residents and new industries coexist and thrive. At Nanjing Qiaofeng Agriculture, they handpicked and savored fresh fruits and vegetables.

"The transformation of the Little West Lake Historic Landscape Area is not simply about dismantling, but rather restoring traditional residential areas using new technologies and materials. This approach embodies both modernity and tradition, which is what makes China's modernization unique to the country," remarked Professor Pavle Mocilac from Croatia.

Global youth played the role of wildlife conservationists at Hongshan Forest Zoo, where animal welfare and preservation are top priorities. They took part in maintaining enclosures and preparing food for wild boars, gaining an understanding of the zoo's core principles of respecting animals and protecting the natural environment. During their conversation with Zhu Yingchun, winner of the "World's Most Beautiful Book" award, they were deeply attracted by the cross-life philosophical concept of returning bugs to nature. They also conversed with a science educator from the Nanjing Finless Dolphin Aquatic Wildlife Conservation Association, gaining insights into the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature depicted in the ecological landscape of Nanjing.

"The Hongshan Forest Zoo really treats animals with humaneness. Nanjing has been well-known for its excellent preservation of nature and animals, teaching us to appreciate and coexist with the environment in a friendly manner, all while safeguarding our beloved planet Earth," said Ekaterina Kaligaeva, the Belarusian national champion of Chinese Bridge.

From ancient times to today, Nanjing has always exuded an enchanting charm as a cultural city. Its exquisite cuisine, breathtaking scenery, and colorful lanterns along the Qinhuai River all showcase the historical significance of this ancient city. In the salon dialogue at the Nanjing Hall of Literature, the youth exchanged their impressions of Nanjing through picture stories with local cultural experts, writers, and youth representatives.

"Chinese cities are experiencing rapid development through modernization," said Rafael Henrique Zerbetto, editor of China Report from Brazil. He is willing to tell the story of China to the world, building bridges for communication and mutual understanding between China and other countries.

The GYLD China Tour is jointly organized by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the Information Office of Nanjing Municipal People's Government.

