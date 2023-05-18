Splitit and APPS Announce Partnership to Simplify ISO & ISV Installment Payments

APPS will integrate Splitit into its processing platform and enable Splitit APIs via its front-end to offer its network of ISO's, ISV's and merchants a seamless, simplified way to adopt card-based installments.

Splitit's white-label platform delivers one-click installments embedded into the merchant's existing checkout flow.

Automotive, Healthcare, Education, and Furniture industries will benefit.

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX:SPT, OTCQX: SPTTY ), the only white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card, and Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS) , a leading North American payment solutions provider, today announced they have partnered to deliver an integrated card-based installment payments solution. The partnership will create many new buy now pay later (BNPL) options for merchants to access as part of APPS white-label acquiring programs for ISO's, ISV's and Payment Facilitators.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform will be embedded into APPS's suite of white-label booking, boarding tools, API's and merchant facing front-end acceptance tools. This will allow merchants to easily add one-click installments to their checkout, as well as provide a simple solution for ISO's, ISV's and Payment Facilitators to offer this service to their customers. APPS provides solutions to merchants of all sizes, including enterprise partners with worldwide names, philanthropic institutions and third-party software providers, as well as ISO's and ISV's who require customized payment processing solutions, designed to meet their needs.

"We are delighted to partner with APPS to offer their enterprise clients, ISO's, ISV's and integrated accounting solutions Splitit's best-in-class white-label experience," said Nandan Sheth, CEO, Splitit. "This partnership demonstrates the strength of Splitit's distribution-led strategy as it serves ISV's in the automotive, healthcare, education, and furniture industries."

APPS will also add Splitit into Olympus, its proprietary back-end settlement platform. Olympus supports several industry front-ends and allows for advanced interchange and settlement reporting; data optimization; data analytics; directed funding; and merchant management tools. It will also be added into other acquiring front-end checkouts that could benefit from the opportunity to access BNPL designed to meet the needs of today's ISO, ISV and Payment Facilitation providers.

"Splitit is the ideal complementary solution to offer our ISO's, BIN's, and ISV Payment Facilitation partners," said Brent Gephart, Chief Innovation Officer, APPS. "This partnership will allow them to maintain their merchant relationships while providing a frictionless BNPL program which any customer may apply to any transaction at check out. Together, we can bring a new BNPL program to market for any ISO or ISV to use with their existing acquiring program, expanding this underserved group of merchants' ability to sell their products to customers who may be otherwise burdened by rising costs."

In addition, APPS and Splitit will bring several programs to market:

Splitit will be added into APPS's private branded enterprise and ISV platform which allows quick to market semi-integrated API's with full VPOS UI, with CNP and EMV Terminals, including convenience fee, discounting, custom invoice creator, ERP plugins, email and text invoicing, customer payment portals, merchant funding and billing, and merchant location and sub merchant management.

Splitit will be integrated into APPS QuickBooks SaaS, Basic, Pro, Enterprise and POS integrations, Sage 50 and 100, and many others.

APPS ERP and Accounting Integrations platforms will be augmented with Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform.

Leo Daboub, Chief Revenue Officer at APPS added "We are honored to welcome Splitit to the APPS family of strategic partners. APPS is a perfect match for Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform and will empower our Agents, ISO's, ISV's and Payment Facilitators to grow their margins with their clients, an important differentiator for APPS. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Splitit and are excited about adding this important service to our line of merchant processing solutions."

For more information about Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service, visit www.splitit.com .

About APPS

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. ( APPS ) is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 15 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security, including Olympus and the new ACH Platform. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information

US Media Lyndal Newman Splitit lyndal.newman@splitit.com US Media Michael McMullan Berns Communications Group, on behalf of Splitit mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.