LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP APPOINTS BOB VAN DEN OORD AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HONG KONG, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob van den Oord has been named Chief Executive Officer for Langham Hospitality Group, stepping up from his current role as Regional Vice President – Europe, Middle East and North America from September 1, 2023.

He will succeed current Chief Executive Officer, Brett Butcher, who is stepping down from this role, but will retain responsibilities within Great Eagle as well as CEO of the Listed Langham Hospitality Investment Ltd.

Bob has served as a senior business leader at Langham Hospitality Group for the last 20 years with an excellent track record of leading various business units at regional and global level. In his previous roles as COO and Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Bob has delivered on organisational transformation, been instrumental in defining the direction of the brands and enhanced operational excellence.

He will bring his extensive experience and strategic focus to further elevate its varied brands, including The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis, Eaton and Ying'nFlo. He will lead the company's growth, increasing the Group's global footprint, enhance operational efficiencies and develop the guest experience through new partnerships and digital innovations.

Dr. KS Lo, Chairman and Managing Director of Great Eagle Holdings said: "Bob is a dynamic business leader with a diverse background and excellent track record of delivery in the hospitality business. He possesses exceptional strategic capabilities, is highly operational effective, and over the years has built great relationships with all our stakeholders and owners. We look forward to Bob driving the development of Langham Hospitality Group's portfolio as one of the world's eminent hospitality groups, delivering long term growth and value for all our brands and partners."

"I would also like to thank Brett for his visionary leadership of Langham Hospitality Group. The changes he has initiated to the company's global strategy, and organizational structure leaves the group better positioned for success in a post-pandemic world.

Incoming CEO, Bob van den Oord said, "I am delighted and humbled to have been appointed to lead Langham Hospitality Group into a new era of success. We have an attractive brand portfolio of iconic hotels, with strong appeal to guests and partners. Supported by our talented colleagues around the world, we will continue to deliver enhanced guest experiences, drive business performance with exceptional results as we serve our guests every day."

About Langham Hospitality Group

As the wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group encompasses a family of distinctive hotels under The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels, Eaton and Ying'nFlo brands, with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East. The Group takes its name from the legendary Langham in London which was widely recognized as Europe's first Grand Hotel which opened in 1865. For over 150 years, this flagship hotel has represented sophisticated and gracious hospitality, a philosophy that reflects elegance in design, innovation in hospitality, sincere service and captivation of the senses across all properties. For more information, please access the website at LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.

