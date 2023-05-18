AEDILES CONGRATULATES BLACKROCK GRP III IN THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY SOLAR PORTFOLIO (PMGD)

SANTIAGO, Chile, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AEDILES supported BlackRock GRP III in the closing of the acquisition of 97MWp of Distributed Solar Energy Projects in Chile, which was developed by RRG Capital Management ("RRGCM") in collaboration with local partners.

"We look forward to continuing to provide top tier asset management for this platform and will continue originating additional MWp for the platform," said David Orellana, Platform Head of Aediles Talinay, Aediles Asset Manager in Chile.

"We are pleased to work with Aediles and BlackRock GRP III to help facilitate the development of one of Chile's largest clean energy portfolios," said Patrick Hodgins, RRGCM's head of renewable energy investments. "These small-scale solar energy projects fit well with RRG's goal of demonstrating how resources can be better managed to benefit both people and the environment, and we believe this deal opens the potential for further cooperation with BlackRock in Chile and other regions."

Honorato Delaveau advised Aediles and BlackRock GRP III in this transaction. Carey Abogados and JV Legal advised RRG in this transaction.

About RRGCM

RRG Capital Management ("RRGCM") is a global alternative asset manager that seeks to combine its expertise in food, farming, water, and renewable energy to deliver commercial investment returns and positive environmental and social outcomes. RRGCM is a Certified B Corporation, signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, and active member in numerous impact investing and other initiatives. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Bakersfield, California, Mexico City, Mexico, Santiago, Chile, and Adelaide, Australia.

About AEDILES CAPITAL INC.

Aediles Capital Inc. is an Independent Sponsor & Platform Asset Manager that originates, invests in and manages renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the Americas and selected global markets. Aediles is supported by local & regional operating partners, and a senior advisory board based in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the USA. For more information: www.aedilescapital.com

