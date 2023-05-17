SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED GRUPO TELEVISA, INC. ("TELEVISA") AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ("ADRs") DURING THE PERIOD BETWEEN APRIL 11, 2013 TO NOVEMBER 17, 2017, INCLUSIVE ("CLASS" OR "CLASS MEMBERS")

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Grupo Televisa Securities Litigation.

THIS NOTICE WAS AUTHORIZED BY THE COURT. IT IS NOT A LAWYER SOLICITATION. PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a hearing will be held on August 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., before the Honorable Louis L. Stanton at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY, 10007 to determine whether: (1) the proposed settlement (the "Settlement") of the above captioned Litigation as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated April 14, 2023 ("Stipulation") for $95,000,000.00 in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) the Judgment as provided under the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice; (3) to award Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, on behalf of itself and Sugarman Susskind Braswell & Herrera, attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses out of the Settlement Fund and Class Representative an incentive award out of the Settlement Fund (as defined in the Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice"), which is discussed below) and, if so, in what amount; and (4) the Plan of Allocation should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court may adjourn or continue the Settlement Hearing, or hold it via telephone or video conference, without further notice to Members of the Class.

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED TELEVISA ADRs FROM APRIL 11, 2013 TO NOVEMBER 17, 2017, INCLUSIVE, YOUR RIGHTS ARE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

To share in the distribution of the Settlement Fund, you must establish your rights by submitting a Proof of Claim and Release form by mail (postmarked no later than August 8, 2023) or electronically (no later than August 8, 2023). Your failure to submit your Proof of Claim and Release by August 8, 2023 will subject your claim to rejection and preclude you from receiving any recovery in connection with the Settlement of this Litigation. If you purchased or acquired Televisa ADRs from April 11, 2013 through November 17, 2017, inclusive, you will be bound by the Settlement and any judgment and release entered in the Litigation, including, but not limited to, the Judgment, whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim and Release.

If you have not received a copy of the Notice, which more completely describes the Settlement and your rights thereunder (including your right to object to the Settlement), and a Proof of Claim and Release, you may obtain these documents, as well as a copy of the Stipulation (which, among other things, contains definitions for the defined terms used in this Summary Notice) and other Settlement documents, online at www.grupotvsecuritieslitigation.com, or by writing to: Grupo Televisa Securities Litigation, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, PO Box 225391, New York, NY 10150-5391.

Inquiries should NOT be directed to Defendants, Defendants' Counsel, the Court, or the Clerk of the Court.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice or for a Proof of Claim and Release, may be made to Lead Counsel: John T. Zach, Lauren M. Goldman, BOIES SCHILLER FLEXNER LLP, 55 Hudson Yards, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10001, televisasettlement@bsfllp.com, Toll-Free Telephone: 866-276-2377.

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION SUCH THAT IT IS RECEIVED BY JULY 10, 2023, IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE. ALL MEMBERS OF THE CLASS WHO HAVE NOT REQUESTED EXCLUSION FROM THE CLASS WILL BE BOUND BY THE SETTLEMENT EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SUBMIT A TIMELY PROOF OF CLAIM.

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OBJECT TO THE SETTLEMENT, THE PLAN OF ALLOCATION, THE REQUEST BY LEAD COUNSEL, BOIES SCHILLER FLEXNER LLP, FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES ON BEHALF OF ITSELF AND SUGARMAN SUSSKIND BRASWELL & HERRERA NOT TO EXCEED THIRTY PERCENT (30%) OF THE SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AND COSTS AND EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED $1,500,000.00, PLUS INTEREST EARNED ON BOTH AMOUNTS AT THE SAME RATE AS EARNED BY THE SETTLEMENT FUND, AND THE REQUEST BY LEAD COUNSEL PURSUANT TO 15 U.S.C. §78U-4(A)(4) FOR AN AWARD TO CLASS REPRESENTATIVE NOT TO EXCEED $10,000.00. ANY OBJECTIONS MUST BE FILED WITH THE COURT AND RECEIVED BY LEAD COUNSEL AND DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL BY JULY 18, 2023 IN THE MANNER AND FORM EXPLAINED IN THE NOTICE.

Dated: April 20, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

1The Stipulation can be viewed and/or obtained at www.grupotvsecuritieslitigation.com.

