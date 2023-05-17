Smart Energy Decisions Launches DEI Impact Awards

PORTLAND, Maine, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Decisions (SED), the first web-based information resource dedicated to addressing the information needs of large power customers, today introduced its DEI Impact Awards program.

"Our goal in launching the DEI Impact Awards is to help recognize the accomplishments of diverse groups within the renewable energy community," said Wes Doane, VP, Clean Energy Group (Smart Energy Decisions). "We're thrilled to be able to highlight the company-wide efforts by large power users to advance DEI across all areas—and look forward to celebrating their achievements at a special awards ceremony on September 20 at Net Zero Forum Fall."

The DEI Impact Awards will focus on the impact of energy and sustainability programs, recognizing achievements across race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, persons with disabilities, gender identity, and beliefs. Commercial, industrial, institutional (higher education, K-12, and healthcare), and government organizations are eligible to win.

Award categories include:

Project/Initiative

Team

Mentorship

Catalyst for Change

Pay it Forward

Partnership Award

Power users, energy suppliers, consultants, advisors, utilities, non-profit organizations, associations, and foundations are invited to submit a nomination before submissions close on June 23, 2023. Each nomination will be reviewed by SED's award committee; winners will be notified by July 26, 2023. Winners will receive a complimentary registration pass to Net Zero Forum Fall at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, AZ, where they will be celebrated and invited to participate in a panel discussion.

About Smart Energy Decisions

Smart Energy Decisions is the first web-based information resource dedicated exclusively to addressing the information needs of large power customers from commercial, industrial, institutional (higher education and healthcare), and government organizations. We deliver news, analysis, research and opinion through our newsletters and events to help our community make better decisions. Learn more at smartenergydecisions.com.

