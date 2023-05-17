Rightway Partners With One Medical to Expand Access to High-Quality Primary Care

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, is proud to announce its partnership with One Medical, a leading human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization, to expand member access to high-quality primary care.

Employees delay scheduling primary care visits for a variety of reasons including difficulty navigating the healthcare system, concerns about costs, or trouble finding an available appointment. One Medical provides a comprehensive suite of primary care services, including in-network appointments at 200+ offices nationwide, 24/7 virtual care, prescription requests, provider messaging, and more. Rightway's clinical guides help members take advantage of One Medical at the right time in their care journey and follow up with them to support adherence, leading to increased engagement and happier, healthier teams. Together, Rightway and One Medical aim to streamline access to primary care in order to drive down costs and deliver improved outcomes.

"At Rightway, we are committed to helping individuals navigate the complexities of the healthcare system," said Kara Kubarych, VP of Customer Success & Strategic Partnerships, Rightway. "The partnership with One Medical will provide our members with seamless access to best-in-class primary care and give employers an integral tool to support the well-being of their employees."

One Medical will join Rightway's ecosystem partnership program, RightwayHub, as an Integrated partner to bring easy access to members looking for primary care services. RightwayHub is a single point of entry to a range of vetted healthcare solutions across priority condition areas. Integrated partners are fully embedded within Rightway's care navigation platform with centralized reporting and simplified contracting through a single MSA, providing a more seamless and effective experience for employers and their employees.

"Healthcare is complicated and costly, and we're in a unique position to address that for our customers like never before," said David Kabaker, VP of Channel Partnerships, One Medical. "By combining One Medical's primary care solution and Rightway's care navigation solution, clients will see increased usage of One Medical's services, proven to drive down the total cost of care and deliver improved health outcomes."

For more information on the partnership between Rightway and One Medical, please email partnerships@rightwayhealthcare.com.

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and PBM platforms guide over one million members to the highest-quality care and optimal medication by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into the member care journey through a modern, mobile app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Its transparent PBM is the first to deliver fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized clinical management, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

About One Medical

One Medical is a U.S. national human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. One Medical's vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs, within a better team environment. One Medical's mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand.

