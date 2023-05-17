The donation aims to support the long-term financial health of America's youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced that Junior Achievement USA®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to providing young people the knowledge and skills they need for economic success, will receive a $1 million grant from the Paychex Charitable Foundation. The grant, which allocates $250,000 annually over four years, will support the long-term financial health of America's youth in key markets where Paychex has a high concentration of employees.

Paychex Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to Junior Achievement USA (PRNewswire)

This is the third major gift given under the Paychex Charitable Foundation's strategic giving framework focused on well-being, addressing mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development. This gift to Junior Achievement will benefit the financial health focus area. Paychex announced similar grants to Mental Health America and Feeding America earlier in 2023 to support emotional and physical well-being, respectively.

"As one of the country's leading providers of HR, payroll, benefits, and insurance solutions, Paychex has a unique view of the financial challenges American workers face and the critical role that strong financial literacy plays as young Americans join the workforce," said John Gibson, Paychex president and CEO. "This insight underlies our belief that successful local economies start with vibrant communities—and financial health is the foundation of that mission. Our ongoing support of Junior Achievement will help ensure that the next generation of workers has the knowledge and skills for economic success."

With more than 100 local affiliates across the U.S., Junior Achievement reaches more than three million students per year in approximately 127 thousand classrooms and after-school locations with core program content focused on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

"We at Junior Achievement know that for many young people, financial literacy education in school is an essential part of experiencing financial health later in life," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We greatly appreciate Paychex's investment and partnership in ensuring more young people have access to the information they need to benefit themselves, their families, and ultimately their communities."

In addition to this financial gift from the Paychex Charitable Foundation, Paychex will be seeking opportunities to engage its 16,000 employees as a volunteer network to help advance Junior Achievement's mission of supporting the long-term financial health of American youth. The markets that will receive funding through this gift are: Albuquerque, N.M.; Allentown, Pa.; Baton Rouge, La.; Chicago, Ill.; Pasadena, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Rochester, N.Y.; San Diego, Calif.; St. Petersburg, Fla.; Tampa, Fla. and West Palm Beach, Fla.

To learn more about the Paychex Charitable Foundation, visit the foundation's website.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022, in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

Media Contacts:

Chelsea Wernick

Public Relations Program Manager II

Office: (585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

@Paychex

Ed Grocholski

Junior Achievement USA

719-540-6165

ed.grocholski@ja.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.