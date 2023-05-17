Memora Health Partners With SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University to Support Patients After Discharge

Partnership Will Streamline Transitions of Care With Automated Touchpoints

to Reach More Patients and Unburden Care Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, today announced a partnership with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. As Brooklyn's only academic medical center for health education, research, and patient care, the collaboration with Memora will enable SUNY Downstate to better support patients as they transition from the University Hospital at Downstate (UHD)'s emergency department and after hospital stays back to their homes.

The Emergency Care Center at UHD sees nearly 45,000 patients each year with another 9,000 patients discharged from inpatient settings annually. Once a patient is discharged and sent home, care teams at the hospital are tasked with manually calling each patient to ensure they have the resources they need, including medications and follow-up appointments. Due to staffing constraints, the sheer volume of patients, and over 80 percent of phone calls from unknown numbers going unanswered , these teams are often unable to engage with every patient, increasing the potential for costly readmission. Memora's intelligent care enablement platform digitizes this process, automating clinical touchpoints via text message to reach more patients with the appropriate post-discharge guidance while also streamlining post-discharge workflows for busy care teams.

"Communicating with our patients once they return home is critical to driving engagement and care plan adherence, but the current process is extremely time consuming and doesn't scale to meet the high-volume of demand," said Dr. Mafuzur Rahman, chief medical information officer at University Hospital at Downstate. "Memora's platform streamlines the post-discharge process and gives time back to busy clinicians to focus on more immediate issues." In addition to these benefits, UHD expects to see an improvement in the number of readmissions for recently discharged patients.

Memora's platform takes on routine tasks like appointment prompts and reminders, and proactively screens for changes in symptoms, new changes in health, and adherence to care plan goals. A digital SDOH assessment survey also helps identify any patient barriers to care that may need to be addressed, including housing, food, finances, and safety. In similar settings, Memora's care programs have contributed to a 62 percent increase in care plan adherence, as well as patient and clinician satisfaction rates above 90 percent. Together, Memora and SUNY Downstate will be able to augment SUNY's care team in support of patients through the often difficult transition from hospital to home.

"We are thrilled to support SUNY Downstate in their mission to care for and improve the lives of their highly diverse community and patient population" said Manav Sevak, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Memora. "We believe this partnership will help simplify and improve the care journey for patients and enable clinicians in the ED to work more efficiently and provide the highest levels of care."

About Memora Health

Memora Health, the leading intelligent care enablement platform, helps clinicians focus on top-of-license practice while proactively engaging patients along complex care journeys. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for care teams and patients. The company's platform digitizes and automates high-touch clinical workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Downstate Health Sciences University (Downstate), located in Brooklyn, is one of four academic health centers in The State University of New York (SUNY) 64-campus system. It is the only SUNY academic medical center in New York City delivering health education, research, and patient care and primarily serves the borough's 2.7 million residents. Downstate consists of five schools and colleges, a multifaceted biotechnology initiative, and University Hospital at Downstate (UHD), the 342-bed teaching hospital backed by Downstate's outstanding medical school expertise and world-class academic center research facilities. Over 800 physicians, representing 53 specialties and subspecialties—many of them ranked as tops in their fields—comprise Downstate's staff.

In addition to high-risk neonatal and infant services, pediatric nephrology, and dialysis (kidney diseases)—and offering the only kidney transplantation program in Brooklyn, among many other distinctive programs. Downstate comprises a College of Medicine, a College of Nursing, a School of Health Professions, a School of Graduate Studies, a School of Public Health, and a multifaceted biotechnology initiative, including the Downstate Biotechnology Incubator and BioBAT for early- stage and more mature companies, respectively. For more information, visit www.downstate.edu or follow us on Twitter at @sunydownstate.

