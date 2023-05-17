Let GLOW transform your health and create a VIBRANT life from within

New book from America's leading lifestyle medicine doctor, bestselling author Dr. Stacie Stephenson, offers a 90-day holistic journey to physical and mental wellness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter where you are in your pursuit of a healthier life, in just minutes each day, you can glow like never before with America's leading lifestyle medicine doctor and bestselling author Dr. Stacie Stephenson's forthcoming book Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within (Harper Celebrate; July 4, 2023). Glow is a transformational daily guide featuring morning and evening meditations, intentions, inspirations, and motivations for living a more VIBRANT life, all grounded in Dr. Stacie's empowered approach to whole-body physical and mental wellness.

As Dr. Stacie has seen in her own life and in her years as a healthcare practitioner specializing in integrative medicine, "the small things we do over time accumulate to create life-changing shifts personally, locally, and globally." Dr. Stacie designed Glow to meet you wherever you are in your journey and move you forward, one step at a time. She says, "When people feel empowered to change their own health through their own efforts, this creates a ripple effect that could result in a kinder, healthier, smarter, more luminous and vibrant world."

In Glow Dr. Stacie provides an accessible and exciting plan to incorporate mindfulness practices into mornings and evenings to enhance mindset, health, and quality of life. Each day of the week in Glow focuses on one area of Dr. Stacie's VIBRANT strategy:

V oice: consciously considering how you talk to and express yourself

I ntuition: learning how you listen to your inner voice

B alance: strategies for juggling self-care, work, and care of others

R ejuvenation: slowing down, aging better, and restoring energy

A bundance: filling your life with the things you value most

N urturing: loving others well

Thoughtfulness: improving how you express gratitude, kindness, and joy

Glow also includes mantras you can repeat to yourself throughout the day to stay focused and motivated, as well as weekly themes to help develop a clear mindset and renewed sense of well-being in core areas, including self-care, relationships, rest, communication, creativity, and nature. Within the pages of Glow, learn to experience what it really means to live, give, and glow vibrantly.

Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within is on sale July 4, 2023.

About Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson:

America's leading lifestyle medicine doctor, Dr. Stacie Stephenson is a pioneer of functional and integrative medicine who has dedicated her life's work to helping people create vibrant health from within to prevent chronic disease and increase health. She was a practicing physician for 15 years, the former Chair of Functional Medicine for Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and has partnered with the American Heart Association for nutritional outreach. Currently, she is a board member of The American Nutrition Association, serves on the Board of Directors for the Gateway for Cancer Research, works tirelessly as a philanthropist, and is an advocate for children's health worldwide. Dr. Stephenson is also the author of the bestselling book Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program to Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within. She has been featured across national and regional media including "Dr. Oz," Parade, KTLA, Purist, Women's Health, Prevention and many more. Dr. Stephenson lives with her husband and children. They split their time between homes in the Midwest and Arizona. For more information visit DrStacieStephenson.com and follow Dr. Stephenson at @drsjstephenson.

About Harper Celebrate:

Harper Celebrate publishes projects such as daily readers; lifestyle books on topics like hospitality, home decorating, organization, and crafting; journals; photography-driven books and anthologies; poetry; mindfulness; and occasion-focused books such as holiday celebrations, graduation, and gifts for special persons. For more information, visit Harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate.

About HarperCollins Focus:

HarperCollins Focus, LLC owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints, that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship and community. The company's mission is to inspire the world with content that equips people to lead lives of significance, integrity and purpose. The company is based in Nashville, TN. For more information go to Harpercollinsfocus.com.

