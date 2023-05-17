AIVF and Genea Biomedx enter a partnership to jolt the $50B IVF Market.

With demand for IVF climbing worldwide, the new partnership offers the most innovative AI-based suite of solutions to increase the efficiency and success rates of IVF clinics.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVF, the developer of AI-based solutions for IVF clinics, and Genea Biomedx, global provider of medical devices for IVF laboratories announced today the launch of their integrated system.

By powering Genea Biomedx's leading Geri® time-lapse incubator with AIVF's advanced EMA™ AI platform, the new integrated solution will provide widespread access to personalized, optimized IVF care. The result will reduce costs for the patient while generating greater revenues for clinics as efficiency rises and patient access improves.

"Both female-led companies, AIVF and Genea Biomedx are mission-driven and focused on empowering patients with radical transparency in the IVF lab," said Marian Garriga, CEO of Genea Biomedx. "By streamlining a complex ecosystem of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology), our innovative collaboration provides patients a window into their personal IVF insights and data."

"AIVF and Genea Biomedx's collaboration is the first leap to a new generation of IVF clinics," commented Daniella Gilboa, CEO of AIVF and noted embryologist. "AIVF's suite of solutions connects the patient, clinic, and lab. The new AIVF-Genea Biomedx integrated solution will drive the revolution of data-driven IVF clinics providing the patient with more reliable treatment, better access, and superb results."

The integrated solution has been tested and validated at IVIRMA Valencia by Clinical Embryologist Dr. Marcos Meseguer, one of the most cited researchers globally.

"While IVF has been around for almost 45 years, progress towards optimizing lab processes has not kept pace with rapid innovation in other health sectors," says Dr. Meseguer, head of new technologies at IVIRMA, the world's largest fertility clinic network. "By augmenting Geri® innovative incubator imaging with advanced AI algorithms, the embryologist can select the most viable embryo, thereby improving the success of a patient's IVF results and increasing birthrates."

AIVF's proprietary suite of solutions optimizes IVF processes through complete digitization, advanced connectivity, and machine learning algorithms that analyze the data in real time. When connected with time-lapse incubators and Electronic Medical Records, the suite of solutions provides a comprehensive dashboard of data analytics and treatment recommendations for clinicians.

Clinics report that AIVF's platform increases pregnancy rates by 48% and provides physicians with 40% more time to treat patients. This outstanding achievement combined with Genea Biomedx's advanced technology paves the way for a superior generation of IVF care.

The AIVF suite is now available for Genea Biomedx's Geri®, a compact modular benchtop incubator incorporating time-lapse imaging to capture critical developmental stages of embryo development.

About AIVF

AIVF is the leader in a new generation of AI-powered IVF clinics. Our proprietary suite of solutions offers a unique set of tools for digitization and automation of the IVF clinic, helping patients on a smoother, quicker and more accessible path to parenthood.

About Genea Biomedx

Genea Biomedx is a leading global provider and manufacturer of medical devices designed to simplify and automate the fertility treatment process, with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Genea Biomedx's team of experts is dedicated to reducing the impact of uncontrollable variables like human error and environmental factors through innovative technology that enhances industry standards.

