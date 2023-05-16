Yield App boosts crypto accessibility with Volt real-time payments

TALLINN, Estonia, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital wealth platform Yield App has partnered with Volt , the leading global real-time payments gateway, to offer additional GBP and EUR on-ramps via FPS and SEPA Instant.

Yield App customers can now buy cryptocurrency in real time directly with their bank, thanks to the integration of Volt's pan-European open banking solution. With connections to 1,800+ banks across the continent, this streamlined two-step process enables customers to authorize transactions with just face ID or biometric authentication from their banking app.

Building upon the foundations of legacy payment solutions, open banking-powered on-ramping has emerged as the faster, easier and more secure way to invest, offering an enhanced payment experience fit for the digital age.

The partnership is a strategic move by Yield App to ensure its customers have a seamless experience when accessing the platform's full suite of products, which bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance through crypto structured products and its core earn offerings.

Gero Piskov, Card and Payments Manager at Yield App, said: "It's time for the industry to embrace open banking solutions so that retail crypto investors aren't left outside in the cold. As advocates of the latest payment technologies, we're thrilled to partner with Volt to provide our customers with fast, secure and seamless transactions directly from their banking app. By integrating additional payment options on Yield App, our customers can unlock the full potential of their digital assets."

Kat Marangos, Volt's VP Strategic Accounts, said: "Purchasing crypto is a perfect use case for open banking, which is safer and more convenient than cards or manual bank transfers. Our partnership with Yield App will showcase this in an environment that offers users a whole new level of returns from their crypto assets. We look forward to bringing this proposition to a new generation of retail investors."

About Volt

Volt is a London-based, global open payments gateway founded in 2019, building the infrastructure for real-time, account-to-account payments everywhere. Its open payments gateway allows merchants and PSPs to process transactions securely between accounts held at more than 5,000 banks in the UK, EU and Brazil, covering over 680m accounts.

About Yield App

Yield App is a digital wealth platform that serves as a digital wealth partner to its customers. The company's mission is to provide a safe custody environment for digital assets and enable users to exchange and earn at market-leading rates. Yield App achieves this through its innovative technology that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralized finance, offering users a more efficient and user-friendly way to manage their portfolio. To support this, Yield App's in-house research and development team, Yield App Labs, which comprises highly-experienced and best-in-class DeFi experts, invests in and collaborates with Web3 projects that share the company's vision for a more secure decentralized ecosystem. By choosing Yield App as a digital wealth partner, customers can unlock the full potential of digital assets, enhance their investment strategies and grow their digital wealth over the long term.

