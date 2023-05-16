ComplianceMate™ to Exhibit at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show®

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceMate™ will be back at Booth #9016 at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center for the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show®.

ComplianceMate's patented software makes it possible for all types of foodservice-related businesses to monitor temperatures, optimize their operational efficiencies, streamline their workflows, and enhance their food safety compliance programs.

"The quick return on investment is the difference maker," said Thom Schmitt, VP of Sales. "We want to show you, in person at NRA 2023, that when you compare the cost of the system to the cost of product loss, it very quickly pays off. Actual ROI is achieved in about six months. Coolers break down about once every 60 months. A location with $10,000 of product now proactively avoids equipment failure and saves $10,000 of food loss."

As a past winner of the National Restaurant Association Show's prestigious Kitchen Innovation Award, ComplianceMate continues to enhance the software to meet client needs.

Stop by Booth #9016 at the Lakeside Center and see why customers in more than 25 countries trust ComplianceMate's patented, award-winning software products when it comes to these critical areas of their business.

About ComplianceMate™

ComplianceMate™ provides the world's leading patented temperature sensor software system used to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiencies. The principal product offering has streamlined HACCP compliance checklists and cooler monitoring for all types of foodservice and related industries across multiple continents. With wireless temperature sensors and automated workflows, customers can view the certified data to make evidence-based decisions about operational processes. Organizations achieve improved audit scores and see a rapid ROI in just months.

CONTACT:

Becky Ballard - Sales / Account Manager

1000 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE. Suite A-100

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Office: (770) 767-0619

Cell: (678) 346-0380

Email: becky@compliancemate.com

Website: http://www.ComplianceMate.com

