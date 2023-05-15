National Medical Billing Services rebrands as nimble solutions to reflect company's agility and innovation

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Billing Services, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups, announced today that it has changed its name to nimble solutions. The rebranding initiative is part of the company's strategy to better align with its values of agility, innovation, and client-centricity.

"nimble solutions is a name that represents who we are as a company," said nimble CEO, Nader Samii. "We are nimble in our approach to problem-solving, we are innovative in our solutions, and we are always focused on our clients' needs. This rebranding is an exciting step forward for us as we continue to grow and evolve."

Through deliberate teamwork and extensive training, nimble solutions has developed revenue cycle solutions that achieve exceptional financial results for clients in the surgical market. The company has merged the expertise of mdStrategies, MedTek, Medi-Corp, and National Billing Partners with National Medical's to offer a one-stop solution for all aspects of the surgical revenue cycle for ASCs, surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups.

"For over 20 years, we have cultivated a culture of dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to our clients," added President & Founder, Lisa Rock. "It is through our team's tireless efforts that we have become a leading provider of revenue cycle solutions in healthcare. Together, we embrace challenges, fuel innovation, and strive to exceed expectations, driven by our shared vision of transforming the healthcare industry."

From managed care contracting and front-end services to transcription, coding, billing, and related chart management software, nimble's Total RCM solution helps clients navigate the nuances of the surgical revenue cycle so they can get paid more and get paid faster. nimble remains committed to combining its team's surgical RCM expertise and passion for client service with cutting edge workflow technology to deliver the most comprehensive suite of RCM solutions to the surgical market.

As part of the rebranding, nimble solutions has also launched a new website, www.nimblercm.com, which features an updated design and improved user experience. The new website highlights nimble's complete suite of solutions and features recent thought leadership content and upcoming events to learn more yourself.

"Our new brand and website reflect our commitment to being a trusted partner for our clients," said Samii. "Over the past 20 years, clients have trusted nimble to manage over $10 billion in net collections. We are excited to continue providing innovative, tech-enabled solutions that help ASCs, surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups thrive in today's rapidly changing landscape."

The move comes as part of the company's strategic plan to expand its offerings and provide its clients with a wider range of connected solutions. nimble continues to prioritize its people as its greatest asset, and the company's dedication, passion, and commitment allow nimble to provide exceptional revenue cycle solutions to healthcare providers in the surgical market.

nimble solutions is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), surgical clinics, surgical hospitals, and anesthesia groups. Our tech-enabled solutions allow surgical organizations to streamline their revenue cycle processes, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial outcomes. Join more than 1,100 surgical organizations who trust nimble solutions and its advisors to bring deep insights and actionable intelligence to maximize their revenue cycle.

