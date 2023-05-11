Top Trends Coming out of the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas

From bamboo to AI, the industry is evolving

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Kids Expo , the organizers of North America's premier juvenile products gathering, just wrapped their 2023 show in Las Vegas, where thousands of new products from strollers to car seats to items you didn't know you needed, but now after seeing them, can't live without, were featured. The ABC Kids Expo team scoured the floor to find the top trends in the industry.

"The innovation level of our industry is at an all time high," said Aaron Pederson, President, All Baby & Child, ABC Kids Expo. "From the materials being used to new spins on classic products to tech forward solutions, we're seeing companies, both big and small, really developing products that are going to be a huge asset to both parents and kids alike. It's an exciting time in the industry and we can't wait to see what comes next."

Top trends coming out of the show included:

Bamboo is not just for panda bears anymore. We're seeing bamboo in kids pajamas and in other fabric based products Earth tones are the new "it" color. From clothing to car seats to strollers, traditional black is taking a bit of a back seat Everything is for everyone with more gender neutral products Making mom (and dad's) lives easier is top priority and we're seeing that in ease of use, as well as added technology in products Baby carriers are seeing an evolution, becoming more user friendly and being made with lighter materials Stroller wagons are bigger and more plentiful than ever AI is making its way into the industry, particularly with baby monitors

This year's ABC Kids Expo featured nearly 250 exhibitors, spilling into the hallways of the sold-out Paris Convention Center. The ABC Kids Expo is held yearly in Las Vegas, NV. The 2024 show will be held from May 15-17 at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. The show is only open to the trade. For additional information visit https://theabcshow.com/ .

ABC Kids Expo (All Baby & Child), founded in March 2003, is a non-profit organization dedicated to producing events on behalf of the juvenile products industry. The corporation's main objective and purpose are to act as a business league that helps organize and manage trade shows to benefit juvenile product manufacturers, specialty store retailers, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives.

